Oct 21 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co reached a tentative deal this
weekend to pay $13 billion to end a number of civil
investigations into its sale of mortgage securities before the
2008 financial crisis, but a separate and potentially more
serious criminal probe into the bank and its executives will
continue. ()
* Cracks are showing in the Democratic coalition as the next
round of budget talks gets under way, hurting the chances for
progress toward a broad deal that changes the tax code and
significantly narrows future deficits. ()
* U.S. candy makers are expanding production in other
countries as federal price supports and a global glut of the
sweet stuff give an ever-greater advantage to foreign rivals. ()
* Sotheby's and Christie's are invading the turf of
high-end art galleries, as a boom in the contemporary art market
and pressures in the auction business disrupt what had long been
a symbiotic relationship. ()
* Despite the market disruptions Washington's mess caused
over the past few weeks, analysts who have studied past market
behavior say that the current backdrop - moderate economic
growth with low inflation and strong central bank backing - is
excellent for stocks. ()
* As rivals scale back their research-and-development
spending to appease investors, Chief Executive John Lechleiter
says Eli Lilly & Co is staying the course, despite the
drug maker's relatively large R&D budget. ()
* Raoul Weill, the former No. 3 official at UBS,
has been arrested in Italy based on an Interpol notice requested
by U.S. authorities, according to a U.S. official. The United
States plans to seek his extradition from Italy to face charges
of helping conceal billions of dollars from U.S. tax
authorities. ()
* Manufacturing of new business jets isn't likely to recover
to pre-recession levels for at least another decade, according
to a closely watched forecast that trimmed the number of
aircraft deliveries over the next 10 years by about 8 percent
from the year-earlier projection. ()
* In the next few weeks, the Chinese government is expected
to release the results of an ambitious effort to calculate a
seemingly simple figure: just how much the country's local
governments have borrowed from banks and investors in the past
few years. ()
* The planned merger of Office Depot Inc and
OfficeMax Inc is on track to receive antitrust clearance
from the Federal Trade Commission after a lengthy government
review, according to people familiar with the matter. ()
* AT&T Inc plans to lease a portfolio of cell towers,
and sell some others, to Crown Castle International Corp
for about $4.85 billion as the telecom giant cashes in on
consolidation among tower operators and seeks to spend its money
elsewhere. ()
* Level 3 Communications Inc said it fixed an
Internet service outage that left users from Brooklyn to
Philadelphia with slow to nonexistent service for nearly 24
hours Saturday after equipment at a New York-area network hub
broke down. ()