Oct 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The delayed September jobs report clouded the outlook for the U.S. economy, creating a new obstacle for the Federal Reserve to wind down its controversial bond-buying program.()

* Republican critics say Senator Mike Lee helped chart a doomed course that weakened the party's standing and hurt the Utah's economy. ()

* Investors are seeking at least $5.75 billion from JPMorgan in a bid to recover losses from mortgage-backed securities sold to them before the financial crisis, said people familiar with the talks. ()

* In 87 deals since 2006, Puerto Rico and its public agencies sold $61 billion of bonds, giving the tiny island more municipal debt per capita than any U.S. state. In the process, the territory paid Wall Street securities firms, lawyers and others about $1.4 billion. ()

* Online brokerage firm Charles Schwab Corp showed customers on its trading platform incorrect prices on certain fixed-income securities for about a week, the latest financial firm to suffer from technology glitches. ()

* The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to propose rules allowing entrepreneurs to tap large numbers of ordinary investors for small amounts of capital, advancing long-delayed "crowdfunding" provisions from last year's Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act. ()

* Billionaire investor Carl Icahn sold more than half his stake in Netflix Inc for nearly $1 billion in recent days, he disclosed on Tuesday, saying it was "time to take some chips off the table." ()

* Dutch lender Rabobank Groep NV is poised to pay close to $1 billion to settle allegations that it participated in a wide-ranging scheme to manipulate benchmark interest rates, according to people familiar with the matter. ()

* Daniel Loeb often makes headlines for publicly pitching his investment ideas. His new brainstorm: Get smaller. Loeb's Third Point LLC will return 10 percent of its $14 billion in assets to investors, according to a letter received by investors Tuesday and reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. ()

* New York Times Co's sale of the Boston Globe and Worcester Telegram & Gazette to Boston Red Sox owner John Henry has been stalled by an unsettled class-action lawsuit related to the Telegram & Gazette, Times Co said Tuesday. ()