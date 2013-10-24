Oct 24 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Germany said it believed U.S. intelligence may be spying
on the chancellor's cellphone, an intrusion that it said would
constitute a "grave breach of trust" between the longtime
allies. ()
* Airlines' push to lure high-paying fliers with flatbed
business seats is leaving economy-class passengers with less
space. Big carriers including American Airlines, Air
Canada and Air France are cutting space by
wedging an extra seat into each coach row. ()
* A jury found Bank of America liable for fraud
related to loans its Countrywide unit sold to mortgage-finance
giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in a
program called the "Hustle" in 2007 and 2008. ()
* A preliminary gauge of Chinese factory activity showed an
uptick in October, in a mildly positive sign for the world's No.
2 economy amid questions of whether it can sustain rapid growth.
()
* Big aluminum makers Alcoa and Rusal have
objected to a proposal aimed at easing bottlenecks. ()
* Bambi Holzer, a Beverly Hills, California, financial
broker, has been suspended from practicing after dozens of
consumer complaints dating back more than two decades. ()
* Brazil's government Wednesday swept into the global bond
market, issuing $3.2 billion in new bonds due 2025, as investors
set aside some of their pessimism on emerging markets and Brazil
in particular. ()
* The remnants of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc is suing the
New York Giants for more than $100 million it says it is owed
for a soured interest-rate swap tied to the financing of the
football team's stadium. ()