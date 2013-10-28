Oct 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The National Security Agency ended a program used to spy on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and a number of other world leaders after an internal Obama administration review started this summer revealed to the White House the existence of the operation, U.S. officials said. ()

* As it becomes clear that no single leader oversaw the U.S. health law's online exchange, the accounts of more than a dozen current and former officials show how a disjointed bureaucracy led to the site's disastrous Oct. 1 launch. ()

* JPMorgan sidestepped many of the subprime-mortgage problems that bedeviled rivals during the financial crisis. But now its own behavior during the housing boom is coming under close examination. ()

* Three bond-fund managers won big from making the same bet: buying Greek government bonds at the height of the euro zone debt crisis and holding on. Investors' perception of Greece has turned around sharply in recent months. Some Greek government-bond prices have more than quadrupled from their nadir in June 2012, as fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone receded. ()

* During the financial downturn in 2008-2009 Citibank India, like many other banks in the country, struggled with high bad debt on credit cards and personal loans issued in the go-go years. The bank has since sought to be more cautious about whom it lends to. Now, the bank, a unit of Citigroup Inc, is bracing for another set of challenges: new rules from the Indian central bank will require foreign banks to lend a greater portion of their money to agriculture-related activities and small businesses, which can be costly and unprofitable. ()

* The Federal Reserve has struggled to communicate clearly about its plans for winding down its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program. Some Fed officials think they'd have an easier time if they established a rule to determine when and how to trim the purchases. ()

* A growing number of Western brands in China are creating online stores to reach more consumers, adopting a formula that Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has exploited with much success. ()

* When Chrysler reports third-quarter results, investors will be looking for fresh data to feed calculations of what the company could be worth if it goes ahead with an initial public offering. ()