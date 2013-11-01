Nov 1 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Before JPMorgan acquired the banking operations of
Washington Mutual, the bank's lawyers tangled with regulators
over the wording of the agreement. Five years later, JPMorgan
and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp are still fighting over
the meaning of those words. The question of who bears
responsibility for Washington Mutual's legal liabilities is
taking on increasing urgency as J.P. Morgan negotiates a pact
with the Justice Department that would end probes of soured
mortgage bonds issued by J.P. Morgan and Washington Mutual
during the housing boom. ()
* By the year-end, most airline passengers will be able to
use their tablets, e-readers and other gadgets during all stages
of flight. The Federal Aviation Administration's decision, its
first big shift on electronic devices since it restricted their
use in flight in 1966, caps years of debate over whether
electronic emissions from devices can interfere with cockpit
instrument.()
* The CFTC is so cash starved that it is being forced to
delay cases, shelve certain probes and decided not to file
charges against two men in the "London whale" trading mess, a
top official said. ()
* Euro-zone inflation fell to its lowest in almost four
years, raising pressure on the ECB to ease money supply and
support the recovery. ()
* Germany described as "incomprehensible" U.S. criticism of
its export-led economic policies, saying the country's domestic
economy is the main pillar of its growth. ()
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc scored some points with
regulators with a loan to a New York City bicycle-sharing
program named after rival Citigroup Inc. The $41 million
loan to the Citigroup bike program was part of $2 billion in
loans and investments made by the Wall Street bank from October
2010 until December 2012 to comply with U.S. rules designed to
ensure financial services reach low- and middle-income
neighborhoods, according to a recent regulatory review of the
bank's adherence to the Community Reinvestment Act. ()
* The way things are going, the term "cable TV" may have to
be replaced by "phone TV." Nearly a decade after Verizon
Communications Inc and AT&T Inc began building
pipelines to carry TV service to U.S. homes, they are nearing
the market share of cable operators in areas where they operate,
according to third-quarter results released by cable and phone
companies in recent days. ()
* In the wake of a major immigration-law violation case
involving Indian outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd,
federal agents are investigating other companies for possible
similar alleged misdeeds, according to an official with the
Department of Homeland Security. ()
* Fannie Mae sued nine of the world's largest
banks over alleged manipulation of interest rates, joining the
legal battles in the rate-rigging scandal. The lawsuit, filed
Thursday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, said that the
mortgage-finance giant sustained an estimated $800 million in
damages from banks that allegedly manipulated the London
interbank offered rate and other financial benchmarks. Fannie
also sued the British Bankers' Association, a private
association of large British banks. ()