Nov 4 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BlackBerry's future may become clearer as soon as
Monday when a tentative agreement from Fairfax Financial to take
the company private for $4.7 billion is scheduled to be firmed
up. Other bids are possible. ()
* Investors are stampeding into initial public offerings at
the fastest clip since the financial crisis, fueling a frenzy in
the shares of newly listed companies that echoes the
technology-stock craze of the late 1990s. ()
* SAC and federal prosecutors in Manhattan are expected to
announce a record insider-trading settlement Monday. Under the
deal, the firm run by Steven Cohen is expected to agree to pay
about $1.2 billion in criminal penalties, plead guilty to an
indictment obtained in July by prosecutors alleging the firm
encouraged rampant insider trading, and stop managing outside
money. ()
* The Obama administration ruled that drugmakers can help
pay prescription-drug costs for patients on health-care
exchanges. Pharmacy-benefit managers object, preferring generic
drugs. ()
* Years of low interest rates are taking their toll on
universal life insurance policies, affecting the policy holders
as well as the charities and institutions that would benefit
from the policies. ()
* Federal approval to use electronic devices throughout
flights has revived a related debate over whether airline
passengers should also be able to make voice calls while
airborne. ()
* Suntech Power agreed to sell its core assets in
China for $492 million to a smaller rival, attempting to pay
back creditors after defaulting on billions of dollars in debt.
()
* Cooper Tire's lawsuit against Apollo Tyre
of India, to force it to close on a previously
agreed-upon acquisition, heads to court on Tuesday. ()
* The Federal Trade Commission cleared the way for Office
Depot Inc and OfficeMax Inc to complete their
$1.2 billion merger after concluding the corporate marriage
wouldn't harm competition.
* U.S car shoppers brushed off Washington's fiscal battles
last month and, emboldened by steady gas prices, bought more
trucks and sport-utility vehicles and boosted the Detroit Three
auto makers over their rivals. ()