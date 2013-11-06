Nov 6 The following are the top stories in the
* Republican Governor Chris Christie easily won re-election
in New Jersey, while Democrat Terry McAuliffe won in Virginia, a
decision that sent mixed messages to both parties about their
political strengths.
* On the day he coasted to re-election as governor of New
Jersey, Republican Chris Christie spent his time talking about
issues facing the entire country, setting himself up for a
possible 2016 White House bid.
* Elite MBAs are increasingly heading to work in technology
over finance as the lingering aftereffects of the financial
crisis-along with Wall Street's long hours and scaled-back
pay-send newly minted MBAs elsewhere.
* The Federal Reserve could help drive down unemployment
faster if it promised to keep short-term interest rates near
zero for longer than currently envisioned by officials or
investors, according to a new research paper by a top
central-bank staff member.
* Shares of Colombian airline Avianca Holdings are due to
begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, capping
a turnaround 10 years in the making by investor Germán
Efromovich.
* J.C. Penney is expected to say this week that its
sales turned positive in October - but that won't quell worries
about the retailer's financial health. Gross margin and cash
burn remain concerns.
* EU regulators are poised to levy massive fines against a
group of banks tied to their alleged attempts to manipulate
benchmark interest rates, according to officials briefed on the
discussions.
* Bart Chilton, the animated and outspoken member of the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission who has agitated for
tougher Wall Street regulation, is stepping down from his post
after he secured agency support for trading restraints. Chilton,
a Democrat, announced his departure Tuesday ahead of the
agency's 3-1 vote to propose restraints aimed at curbing
speculation in commodities such as oil, gold and sugar.
* Demand Media Inc showed it is moving forward on a
planned spin off of its domain services business, disclosing
both the name of the new company and the appointment of a senior
executive in the domain services unit to be its chief executive.