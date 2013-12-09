Dec 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* After a nearly yearlong effort to sell its gun business,
Cerberus Capital Management LP is close to bringing on
a minority investor and lender to the weapons maker to let some
of its investors sell out, a person familiar with the matter
said. ()
* General Motors Co is preparing a concerted attack
on its most troubled international operations that would entail
big output cuts at factories in South Korea and likely an end to
production in Australia, said people familiar with the auto
maker's plans. ()
* Given Imaging Ltd, a maker of ingestible pills
that take photos inside patients' bodies, agreed to be acquired
by Covidien PLC for $860 million. ()
* When employees of the new American Airlines Group Inc ring
the Nasdaq Stock Market's opening bell Monday from the carrier's
Texas headquarters, many of them will be cheering because they
already know what their pay and benefits will be-unlike in most
airline mergers. The new American has secured temporary labor
agreements that spell out how the merged airline will quickly
integrate key groups of workers from the former American
Airlines and US Airways. ()
* Some of the world's biggest advertising companies are
predicting faster growth in ad spending in 2014 than occurred
this year, although concerns about the U.S. and European
economies weigh on some of their projections. ()
* Amazon.com Inc received a lot of news coverage
for its sci-fi drone-delivery idea last week. But an immediate
robotics effort under way in the Seattle retailer's warehouses
could save the company more than $900 million a year, according
to an analyst. ()
* As enrollment picks up on the HealthCare.gov website, many
people with modest incomes are encountering a troubling element
of the federal health law: deductibles so steep they may not be
able to afford the portion of medical expenses that insurance
doesn't cover. ()
* When Hertz Global Holdings Inc acquired car-rental
rival Dollar Thrifty last year, the Federal Trade
Commission sought to combat rising prices by forcing Hertz to
sell off its Advantage Rent a Car brand, making it a new,
independent competitor. But the arrangement has taken a sharp
detour. ()
* A high-speed rail project linking the three Baltic states
embodies the economic hopes the European Union has placed on the
fast-train technology. It also exemplifies one of high-speed's
biggest hurdles: national borders. ()
* Russia is undertaking a series of long-delayed and
politically sensitive economic overhauls aimed at boosting
efficiency as the country struggles with the longest period of
economic stagnation yet in Vladimir Putin's 13-year reign,
according to a top official. ()
* European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co, fresh
from streamlining its Airbus unit and its own complex corporate
structure, is moving down its to-do list and trimming its
defense operations to fit shrunken growth prospects. Top EADS
executives Monday will meet with labor representatives to unveil
their restructuring plans, according to people familiar with the
discussions. ()