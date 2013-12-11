Dec 11 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* House and Senate negotiators, in a rare bipartisan act,
announced a budget agreement Tuesday designed to avert another
economy-rattling government shutdown and to bring a dose of
stability to Congress's fiscal policy-making over the next two
years. ()
* The U.S. government's first major auction of wireless
airwaves since 2008 has speculators panning for gold. After
years of complaining about the need for more airwaves, none of
the major carriers have signed up. Instead, the January auction
is crowded with people who don't own networks but are hoping to
cash in on a scarce asset. ()
* Discovery Communications Inc is considering a
bid for Food Network majority owner Scripps Networks Interactive
Inc said a person familiar with the matter, signaling
that a consolidation wave among television channel owners may be
on its way. ()
* Massachusetts gambling regulators set the table Tuesday
for another public vote on whether the Suffolk Downs
thoroughbred track near Boston's Logan Airport can proceed with
efforts to land a $1 billion resort-casino. ()
* U.S. gun sales are slowing from their recent torrid pace.
Smith & Wesson Holding Corp said late Tuesday that its
profit in the three months ended Oct. 31 fell 20 percent from
the year-earlier quarter as sales rose just 2 percent. That
follows rival Remington Outdoor Co's forecast a day
earlier for sales growth between about 34 percent and 37 percent
for 2013, slowing from the 51 percent surge in the first nine
months of this year. ()
* Thermal-coal prices may be running out of steam as Asian
power producers wind down purchases after a period of pre-winter
stockpiling and an underlying supply glut reasserts itself. ()
* Jon Brod, a veteran AOL Inc executive who
co-founded the company's Patch network of local news sites, is
expected to leave AOL early next year to join a startup,
according to a person familiar with the matter. ()
* Entergy Corp's plan to shed its
electricity-transmission business hit a wall on Tuesday when
regulators in Mississippi rejected the transfer of the big
utility's transmission assets to another company. ()
* After three years of seizing market share from Chinese
rivals, foreign auto makers are starting to take it from each
other. Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and
Hyundai Motor Co are poised to end the year with
significant market-share gains in the world's No. 1 auto market,
having been quick to meet demand for sport-utility vehicles and
new models tailored to Chinese tastes. ()
* U.S. natural-gas production hit its highest level since at
least 2009 in November, according to a government report
released Tuesday, and domestic production is expected to grow in
2014. ()