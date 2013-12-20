Dec 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Senate has delayed until January a vote on confirming Janet Yellen as chairman of the Federal Reserve. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid proposed the new schedule late Thursday and got no objections. The vote will now occur on Jan. 6, when the Senate returns, instead of by Saturday. ()

* The Obama administration said Thursday it would allow some of the millions of Americans whose insurance policies had been canceled to purchase bare-bones plans next year, in another 11th-hour tweak to the law likely to cause consternation among health insurers. ()

* Gold prices slid to three-year lows, effectively closing the book on a historic rally that lured investors on both Wall Street and Main Street. Barring a rebound of unprecedented scale, the price of gold is set to notch its first annual decline in 13 years and its biggest drop since 1981. Gold is down 29 percent year-to-date. ()

* The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged a former senior portfolio manager at Microsoft Corp, along with his friend and business partner, with insider trading. ()

* Steve Forbes and members of his family are enmeshed in a tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service tied to their publishing company's former New York headquarters, documents filed in U.S. Tax Court reveal. ()

* Fighting a battle with Amazon.com Inc to be the preferred entry point for Internet shopping, Google Inc last year retooled its lucrative search page. Its strategy is showing signs of progress. ()

* Telstra Corp agreed to sell its Hong Kong-based mobile business to HKT Ltd in a deal worth US$2.43 billion, exiting a highly saturated smartphone market that is facing regulatory changes to increase competition. ()

* FedEx Corp on Thursday disclosed that it had deferred by two years options to buy 11 more Boeing Co 777 freighter jets earmarked to fly goods between Asia and the United States, a market that's borne the brunt of the global slowdown in air cargo. ()

* Mark Zuckerberg will likely pocket about $1 billion from his first stock sale since Facebook Inc's initial public offering, part of a complex transaction in which the founder and chief executive also plans to donate stock valued at roughly $1 billion to charity. ()

* Like clockwork, WhatsApp announced another milestone Thursday, claiming 400 million monthly active users. In April, the company said 200 million people were using its smartphone-messaging app. Every two months since, it has said another 50 million people were on board. ()