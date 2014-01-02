Jan 2 The following are the top stories in the
* A trader who made more than $100 million from a $10
million bet against gold. A hedge fund that gained 42 percent
after a bullish wager on stocks. A firm that saw returns of 48
percent thanks in part to soaring Japanese stocks.
These were among the winning investors who managed to rack
up huge gains forecasting a handful of key shifts in a year that
vexed many market gurus. ()
* Kazakhstan's BTA Bank accused its former
chairman of fraud and embezzlement, sparking a complex legal
drama that includes private eyes, gendarmes disguised as
gardeners, a disputed deportation and billion-dollar court
judgments. ()
* Fiat agreed to pay $4.35 billion to buy the rest
of Chrysler, ending a standoff that clouded the future of both
companies. The deal is likely to end the U.S. auto maker's
preparations for an IPO. ()
* U.S. stocks rose on the final trading day of 2013, capping
the Dow industrials' biggest annual rally in 18 years. ()
* After three fiery train accidents involving crude oil from
North Dakota, regulators and industry officials are probing
whether additives to the oil or mislabeling of the liquid
contributed to the blasts. ()
* Steven A. Cohen is exiting the hedge-fund stage with a
2013 performance that is ahead of the pack. ()
* Apple said it never worked with the National
Security Agency to create a backdoor way for the organization to
spy on iPhone users. ()
* Google Inc's Motorola Mobility unit dropped the
price on its flagship smartphone Moto X on Wednesday, continuing
its assault on the high margins of its smartphone rivals. ()