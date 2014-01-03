Jan 3 The following are the top stories in the
* The dollar surged in the first trading day of 2014, in
anticipation that U.S. economic growth this year will outpace
the recovery in Europe and other regions. ()
* The federal government warned that crude oil from the
Bakken Shale in North Dakota may be more flammable than other
types of crude.
* Cox Enterprises Inc, the closely held media
conglomerate, has bought back a stake in AutoTrader Group Inc
in a deal that implies a value of about $7 billion for
the online auto marketplace.
* Sales of gold coins are booming even as the metal's price
is falling, a testament to gold's continued appeal for small
investors and collectors despite its first bear market in more
than a decade.
* U.S. passenger airlines are bracing for the start of new
federal regulations on Saturday that will guarantee their pilots
more rest time and restrict the hours they can put in behind the
cockpit controls.
* When Mathew Martoma's insider-trading trial begins next
week, federal prosecutors will arrive armed with what they
believe is one of the strongest cases to emerge from their
decade-long investigation into SAC Capital Advisors LP. Lawyers
from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan are expected to
call two doctors who will testify that they passed inside tips
on pharmaceutical drug tests to Martoma, a former portfolio
manager at the large hedge fund.
* Mandiant, the consulting firm known for outing Chinese
hackers, is being purchased by FireEye Inc, the Silicon
Valley company that went public last fall for about $1 billion.
* Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc has settled
legal disputes with Macy's Inc and J.C. Penney Co
over an ill-fated merchandising agreement, but Macy's and Penney
still need to resolve their differences. Stewart found herself
embroiled in a legal triangle after her company agreed in late
2011 to make bedding, bath and other products for Penney. Macy's
sued both companies, arguing the deal violated a previous
agreement it had with the domestic diva to sell similar items
exclusively at its stores.
* The outlook for Cape Wind, a U.S. offshore wind farm
project, brightened a bit as its main public investor, Pension
Danmark, said it would keep its financial commitment to the
project even though a key year-end deadline was missed.