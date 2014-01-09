Jan 9 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The criminal trial of Jesse Litvak, a former Jefferies LLC
trader in federal court, next month could have a big impact on a
wide-ranging probe into whether banks cheated mortgage-bond
clients in the years after the financial crisis, legal experts
said. ()
* The chief executives of Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co will meet to try to reach a
settlement before the next round of patent litigation begins
later this year in California, according to a court filing late
Wednesday. ()
* IBM is creating a business unit for its Watson
supercomputer and starting a $100 million venture-capital fund
to spur more apps built on the technology. ()
* BlackRock Inc agreed to terminate a survey program
that New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman alleged enabled
the asset-management firm to obtain market-moving information
about companies from research analysts ahead of investors. The
company also agreed to pay for the costs of the attorney
general's investigation, but did not pay a fine or penalty. ()
* Dish Network Corp is pulling its bid for
LightSquared Inc, the telecommunications company in bankruptcy
that has wireless spectrum Dish has been coveting, according to
people familiar with the matter. ()
* Japanese health regulators called for a criminal
investigation of Novartis AG for advertisements
touting the benefits of the company's most popular medicine
based on altered research. ()
* E*Trade Financial Corp's online trading system
shut down on Wednesday, frustrating customers and raising fresh
questions about the security of electronic marketplaces. ()
* World Wrestling Entertainment Inc will launch the
WWE Network, a subscription-only, online video channel that will
air round-the-clock programming. Starting Feb. 24, the network
will feature new programs and matches, an on-demand service and
a six-decades-deep library for $9.99 a month. It will also
include events previously available on pay-per-view TV, such as
wrestling's version of the Super Bowl, WrestleMania. ()