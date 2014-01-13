Jan 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Volkswagen AG plans to invest $7 billion in North America over the next five years, in a bid to accelerate its growth in the region and catch up to key competitors like General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp. ()

* Accenture Plc's unit, Accenture Federal Services, won a one-year contract to continue technical improvements to the HealthCare.gov site after the government chose not to renew its contract with CGI Group Inc. ()

* General Motors Co Chief Financial Officer Dan Ammann said the auto maker is "the closest it has ever been" to reinstating a dividend. GM last paid a dividend on its common stock in May 2008. ()

* Units of DuPont Co, Syngenta AG and Dow Chemical Co sued on Friday to overturn a new law in Hawaii that would restrict the planting and spraying of genetically modified crops. ()

* The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the existing framework for reviewing claims and disbursing funds, narrowing BP's options for avoiding what it says are millions of dollars in payments to individuals and business not harmed by the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. ()

* Toyota Motor Corp expects to boost U.S. sales by 100,000 vehicles this year to 2.3 million vehicles, about 4 to 5 percent ahead of last year, the head of the Japanese auto maker's North American operations said. ()

* The Denver Art Museum was set to announce on Monday the largest donation in its history - a gift of 22 paintings worth more than $100 million that will nearly triple the size of its Impressionist collection. ()