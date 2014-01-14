Jan 14 The following are the top stories in the
* House and Senate negotiators unveiled a $1.012 trillion
bill to fund the federal government for the next eight and a
half months. The compromise restores some of the funding cut
last year from domestic programs such as the National Institutes
of Health and Head Start, but keeps overall discretionary
spending lower than when President Barack Obama took office in
2009.
* The U.S. Justice Department charged three former Rabobank
traders with fraud in connection with their alleged
manipulation of the key London interbank offered rate.
* The Federal Bureau of Investigation does not plan to file
criminal charges over the Internal Revenue Service's heightened
scrutiny of conservative groups, law-enforcement officials said.
* Prosecutors in the insider-trading trial of Mathew Martoma
on Monday sought to show that the former SAC Capital Advisors LP
portfolio manager was under extreme pressure to perform and
deliver profitable trading ideas to his employers.
* New York's attorney general Eric Schneiderman reached a
civil settlement with Delaware patent firm MPHJ Technology
Investments LLC, barring it from using what he called deceptive
tactics to get New York businesses to pay for patent licenses.
But the attorney general intends to apply the agreement's terms
to other firms that buy up patents and seek to make money from
them through licensing and litigation.
* A federal judge lambasted Apple Inc's handling of
a lawyer she appointed to monitor the company's e-book pricing
reform as she rejected its request to remove the monitor. U.S.
District Judge Denise Cote said it was clear Apple had tried to
impede efforts by attorney Michael Bromwich to interview members
of the company's board and top executives, and had failed to
turn over requested documents.
* Facebook Inc bought link-sharing services Branch
and Potluck to develop more offerings based around real-time
conversations. The acquisition was earlier reported by the
Verge, which pegged the deal's value at about $15 million.
* DirecTV is seeking to reduce the fees it pays to
carry the Weather Channel by more than 20 percent, according to
a person familiar with the situation. DirecTV's request has
sparked a bitter confrontation that could see the channel
blacked out on the satellite-TV service as early as midnight
Monday night, in what would be its first blackout since it was
launched more than 30 years ago.
* The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating how
a Southwest Airlines Co jetliner erroneously landed at a
small Missouri airport 7 miles from its destination. The
National Transportation Safety Board also said on Monday it was
investigating the incident. ()