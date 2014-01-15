Jan 15 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Apple Inc's deal with China Mobile Ltd
to sell iPhones will not be limited to handsets, but will also
entail broad co-operation between the two companies, the
chairman of the world's largest mobile operator said on
Wednesday. ()
* A U.S. appeals court threw out federal rules requiring
broadband providers to treat all Internet traffic equally,
raising the prospect that bandwidth-hungry websites like Netflix
Inc might have to pay tolls to ensure quality service.
* Joel Ross, a New Jersey doctor, told jurors he gave former
SAC Capital Advisors portfolio manager Mathew Martoma the
results of an experimental Alzheimer's drug trial in exchange
for tens of thousands of dollars in consultation fees and
financial- and drug-industry connections for his fledgling
clinical-trial business. ()
* Time Warner Inc is close to a deal to sell its
Time Warner Center in Manhattan to a
* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc plans to stop running the
Securities Information Processor (SIP) that suffered a
high-profile failure last year.
Nasdaq's operation of the SIP has been under scrutiny since
last August, when a software problem halted trading in
Nasdaq-listed stocks for three hours. Nasdaq in November
declined to renew the contract, which was due to expire Jan. 1,
according to a letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. ()
* Japan Airlines Co reported a battery malfunction
on a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner parked at Narita Airport in
Tokyo, a year after the advanced jetliner was grounded
world-wide for battery problems. ()
* A federal judge sentenced Ty Inc CEO Ty Warner, the
creator of Beanie Babies plush toys, to probation on Tuesday,
with the billionaire avoiding prison time in one of the
highest-profile cases in the government crackdown on undeclared
offshore accounts.
Prosecutors argued that Warner had an undeclared Swiss bank
account that earned nearly $25 million in income and came
forward only when federal authorities were closing in. ()
* Suntory's proposed $13.6 billion purchase of U.S.
whiskey maker Beam Inc will catapult the Japanese
beverage company on to the global stage in a big way, but
handling Beam's well-known labels requires international staff
and know-how that Suntory might not have yet. ()