Jan 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Apple Inc's deal with China Mobile Ltd to sell iPhones will not be limited to handsets, but will also entail broad co-operation between the two companies, the chairman of the world's largest mobile operator said on Wednesday. ()

* A U.S. appeals court threw out federal rules requiring broadband providers to treat all Internet traffic equally, raising the prospect that bandwidth-hungry websites like Netflix Inc might have to pay tolls to ensure quality service.

* Joel Ross, a New Jersey doctor, told jurors he gave former SAC Capital Advisors portfolio manager Mathew Martoma the results of an experimental Alzheimer's drug trial in exchange for tens of thousands of dollars in consultation fees and financial- and drug-industry connections for his fledgling clinical-trial business. ()

* Time Warner Inc is close to a deal to sell its Time Warner Center in Manhattan to a

* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc plans to stop running the Securities Information Processor (SIP) that suffered a high-profile failure last year.

Nasdaq's operation of the SIP has been under scrutiny since last August, when a software problem halted trading in Nasdaq-listed stocks for three hours. Nasdaq in November declined to renew the contract, which was due to expire Jan. 1, according to a letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. ()

* Japan Airlines Co reported a battery malfunction on a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner parked at Narita Airport in Tokyo, a year after the advanced jetliner was grounded world-wide for battery problems. ()

* A federal judge sentenced Ty Inc CEO Ty Warner, the creator of Beanie Babies plush toys, to probation on Tuesday, with the billionaire avoiding prison time in one of the highest-profile cases in the government crackdown on undeclared offshore accounts.

Prosecutors argued that Warner had an undeclared Swiss bank account that earned nearly $25 million in income and came forward only when federal authorities were closing in. ()

* Suntory's proposed $13.6 billion purchase of U.S. whiskey maker Beam Inc will catapult the Japanese beverage company on to the global stage in a big way, but handling Beam's well-known labels requires international staff and know-how that Suntory might not have yet. ()