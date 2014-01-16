Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer is parting ways with
her top executive, a setback in her effort to turn around the
struggling Internet portal. Henrique de Castro, the chief
operating officer poached from Google Inc in 2012, is
departing this week. ()
* Former General Motors Co chief executive Dan
Akerson said his successor, Mary Barra, faces tough challenges
as she takes the helm as the first woman to lead a global
automotive company. ()
* The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday accused
Wal-Mart Stores Inc of unlawfully retaliating against or
threatening workers who took part in strikes and protests in
more than a dozen states in the last two years. ()
* Apple Inc on Wednesday settled a complaint by the
Federal Trade Commission alleging the technology giant didn't do
enough to prevent children from making purchases on mobile apps
without their parents' consent. ()
* AOL Inc has reached a deal to sell a majority
stake in its Patch local news network to Hale Global, an
investment firm specializing in turnaround situations. ()
* J.C. Penney Co is planning to close 33
underperforming stores and trim 2,000 positions, moves the
department-store retailer said are necessary so it can focus on
locations that can generate the strongest profits.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc employees are sitting on
more than $600 million in extra bonus money, for the past year
alone, thanks to the bank's surging stock price. The paper
windfall is based on calculations of the rise in value of stock
the employees were awarded in their pay packages. ()
* A federal judge on Wednesday upheld the legality of
subsidies at the core of the federal health-care law, turning
aside one of the principal remaining court challenges to the
law. ()