Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Vice President Joe Biden has resumed a push to withdraw
virtually all U.S. troops from Afghanistan at year end, arguing
for a far-smaller presence than many military officers would
like to see, said officials briefed on the discussions. ()
* Best Buy Co on Thursday became the latest retailer
to chime in with weak holiday results. Like other chains, the
electronics retailer blamed the race to offer the deepest
discounts, a game of brinkmanship that hurt profit margins and
held back revenue. ()
* President Barack Obama, in a highly anticipated speech
that follows a six-month review of U.S. spying programs, is
expected to extend privacy protections to non-U.S. citizens and
announce measures to continuously evaluate sensitive
surveillance, particularly involving foreign leaders, people
familiar with the plan say. ()
* The holiday data breach at Target Corp appeared to
be part of a broad and highly sophisticated international
hacking campaign against multiple retailers, according to a
report prepared by federal and private investigators that was
sent to financial-services companies and retailers. ()
* Congress has turned to a new chapter in its long-running
battle over the federal budget, as the Senate Thursday approved
and sent to the White House a monumental spending bill that
keeps the government running through September. ()
* Regulators took another swing at tamping down the
riskiness of big U.S. banks, proposing new requirements for
boards and executives and laying the groundwork for swifter
enforcement for missteps. In guidelines proposed Thursday, the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency detailed
risk-management standards for firms with more than $50 billion
in assets, putting the onus on board members to ensure the rules
are followed and requiring banks have independent audit and
risk-management officers who can go straight to the board with
concerns. ()
* The Justice Department hasn't charged employees at
two-thirds of nearly 400 companies that have settled criminal
investigations or been convicted of crimes in recent years,
according to newly analyzed data. ()
* A federal bankruptcy judge on Thursday delivered a major
blow to the only completed deal to cut a portion of the city of
Detroit's estimated $18 billion in long-term debt. Judge Steven
Rhodes rejected a proposed $165 million settlement of so-called
interest-rate swap agreements that the city used to help fund
its pensions, calling the pact financially imprudent. ()
* Sprint Corp has received proposals from at least
two banks on how it could finance a takeover of smaller rival
T-Mobile US Inc giving it confidence that a deal could
be funded, people familiar with the matter said. ()