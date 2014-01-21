Jan 21 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Fed is on track to trim its bond-buying program for
the second time in six weeks as a lackluster December jobs
report failed to diminish the central bank's expectations for
solid U.S. economic growth this year. ()
* President Barack Obama's sagging approval ratings and the
rocky health-law rollout are expanding the map of competitive
Senate races this year, giving Republicans new hope of capturing
seats in states that the president carried in 2012. ()
* China's growth prospects this year depend on the gains it
can chalk up from exports and the pains that come from trying to
remake the world's No. 2 economy. China is one of the most
powerful engines of global growth, but one that no longer
operates at full throttle. On Monday, Beijing reported that its
gross domestic product last year grew 7.7 percent, matching
2012's rate. China economists generally forecast economic growth
of somewhere between 7 percent and 8 percent this year, too. ()
* Iran would have to remove 15,000 centrifuge machines and
take other drastic measures to forge a comprehensive nuclear
agreement with the West, according to a report by a U.S. think
tank that drew from conversations with senior U.S. officials. ()
* Fethullah Gulen, a reclusive imam whose crumbling alliance
with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened
the country's stability, lashed out Monday at his one-time
partner, the strongest sign yet of an irreparable split. ()
* KKR & Co and Affinity Equity Partners have agreed
to sell South Korea's Oriental Brewery back to Anheuser-Busch
InBev for $5.8 billion in the largest deal on record
allowing a private equity firm to exit from an Asian investment.
* PSA Peugeot Citroën is moving closer to a 3
billion euros ($4.06 billion) transformative deal with a Chinese
partner and the French government that will hinge on whether
private investors have appetite for shares in an unprofitable
and cash-bleeding car maker exposed to cutthroat competition in
Europe. ()
* Deutsche Bank AG's surprise 1 billion euros
($1.35 billion) fourth-quarter loss suggests that a new phase of
banking cleanups is getting under way in Europe, a likely
precursor to other European lenders absorbing financial hits. ()
* Royal Dutch Shell is selling its stake in an
Australian natural gas project, the oil company's first disposal
since it issued a rare profit warning last week. Shell said it
has agreed to sell its 8 percent equity interest in the
Wheatstone-Iago gas field, which is operated by U.S.-based
Chevron Corp, and a 6.4 percent interest in the
Wheatstone liquefied natural gas project in Western Australia
for $1.14 billion in cash to state-owned Kuwait Foreign
Petroleum Exploration Co. ()
* China's Lenovo Group Ltd is in talks to buy
International Business Machines Corp.'s low-end server
business, a person familiar with the matter said, reviving
negotiations that fell apart last year over valuation. ()
* A cross-border buyout that once valued Cooper Tire &
Rubber Co at $2.5 billion has now devolved into a court
battle over as little as a few hundred million dollars. Cooper
officially terminated its sale to India's Apollo Tyres Ltd
Monday after months of delay in which Apollo sought to
cut the $35 per share price. ()
* Target CEO Gregg Steinhafel is calling to adopt
chip-based credit-card technology to thwart theft. But the
debate was different a decade ago, when Target pulled the plug
on a $40 million program that did just that. ()
* Investors will be paying close attention to Samsung
Electronics Co's earnings this week for any signs of
weakness in the smartphone market and to see whether the
company's streak of record results is coming to an end. ()
* The fiery tit-for-tat that erupted in court last week
between Apple Inc and a court-appointed lawyer
overseeing the company's e-book pricing shined a light on
something that has annoyed corporations for years: compliance
monitors. ()
* Needing to generate revenue, Twitter is moving to
capitalize on the fact that its user base is more racially
diverse than U.S. Internet users as a whole. ()
* Senior Argentine officials met with representatives of the
Paris Club on Monday in a bid to jump start negotiations to
settle Argentina's long-standing debt with the club of creditor
nations. ()