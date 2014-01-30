Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Just one month into 2014, investors from Illinois to
Istanbul are finding the tide going out fast for stocks and
other riskier investments. ()
* U.S. stocks have started the year with a thud. What's
interesting, though, isn't that stocks are down but that the
declines are coming so grudgingly. ()
* Google's experiment making Motorola phones has
ended after just 22 months, with the company unloading the
handset business to China's Lenovo Group for $2.91
billion but keeping a valuable trove of patents. ()
* The hackers who stole 40 million credit and debit card
numbers from Target Corp appear to have breached the
discounter's systems by using electronic credentials stolen from
a vendor. ()
* Amazon.com plans to offer brick-and-mortar
retailers a checkout system that uses Kindle tablets as soon as
this summer. ()
* Blackstone Group's chairman has made clear to
senior executives that 43-year-old real-estate specialist
Jonathan Gray is the front-runner should the current president
depart within the next few years. ()
* How do the details of a family tragedy land on a piece of
junk mail? Most likely from a customer service representative
who feeds data to information brokers electronically compiling
and selling information. ()
* Federal regulators are set to take a step Thursday toward
retiring the existing landline telephone system in favor of a
new, digital-based network. ()
* Bill Gross, the biggest and one of the most influential
fixed-income managers in the world, is ceding some of his power
to six new deputies at Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco)
as part of the biggest change in its leadership in more than
five years. The move follows last week's announcement that
Pimco's high-profile chief executive and co-chief investment
officer, Mohamed El-Erian, would leave in mid-March. ()
* Starbucks Corp said Chief Executive Howard
Schultz will expand his role in product innovation and digital
retailing as part of a shuffling of senior executives aimed
largely at adjusting to technology-driven shifts in its
industry. ()
* Outgoing Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will
provide testimony after he leaves office in a lawsuit filed
against the federal government over the 2008 bailout of American
International Group Inc, according to a person involved
in the case. ()