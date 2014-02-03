Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Justice Department joined a widening investigation of banks, private-equity firms and hedge funds that may have violated anti-bribery laws in dealings with Libya's government-run investment fund. ()

* Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead of an apparent drug overdose late Sunday morning in his New York City apartment, police said. ()

* The Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Sunday night's Super Bowl XLVIII in a shocking blowout that saw the greatest quarterback of his generation, Peyton Manning, look helpless against an immovable Seahawks defense. ()

* After a choppy start to 2014, many portfolio managers are shifting away from the kinds of investments that did exceptionally well in 2013 but are vulnerable to large swings.

* Buoyed by strong credit ratings and rising deposits, Asian banks have become bigger global players as they chase higher yields and look to diversify their business. ()

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc told the National Labor Relations Board that it was within its rights when it disciplined workers for taking part in short strikes, setting up a legal test of a phenomenon that is reshaping relations between companies and labor. ()

* Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc took the offensive in its effort to fend off a proposed takeover by Men's Wearhouse Inc, entering talks of its own to buy fellow apparel retailer Eddie Bauer LLC and issuing a sharply worded rebuke to its rival's latest bid to negotiate a deal. ()

* KKR is set to open its first office in Spain on Monday, as the buyout specialist seeks to build on its billion-euro stake in a country that is attracting a growing volume of investment from abroad. ()

* AstraZeneca's anti-clotting drug Brilinta was approved based on a study showing the pill saved lives and reduced heart attacks. But a drama is unfolding over whether the drug should have been approved. ()