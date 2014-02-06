Feb 6 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Obama administration will narrow its controversial
drone program in Pakistan to target a short list of high-level
terrorists, and aim to end it during the prime minister's
current term, senior U.S. officials have told their Pakistani
counterparts. ()
* Insurers are facing pressure from regulators and lawmakers
about plans that offer limited choices of doctors and hospitals:
a tactic the industry said is vital to keep down coverage prices
in the new health law's marketplaces. ()
* CVS Caremark Corp, United States' second-largest
pharmacy chain, would stop selling all cigarettes and tobacco
products nationwide by October, saying they have no place in a
drugstore company that is trying to become more of a health-care
provider. ()
* Apple Inc is facing a claim for about $2 billion
in damages from a German patent-holding company, IPCom GmbH,
that alleges the U.S. technology giant infringed on a cellphone
technology it owns, a German court said Wednesday. ()
* Twitter Inc's fourth-quarter revenue surged, but
so did concerns about the site's ability to grow and engage
users. Costs continued to rise faster than revenue, and shares
fell after hours. ()
* Google Inc under a tentative deal with European
Commission regulators agreed to tweak the way it presents search
results in Europe to address concerns that it is abusing its
dominance in online search to favor its own services at the
expense of rivals. ()
* Relations between Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer were
strained at times as they worked with the board to find the
third CEO in Microsoft Corp's history. The six-month
search started with 100 candidates. ()
* Pandora Media Inc provided guidance for the first
quarter and 2014 that missed Wall Street's consensus views,
though the Internet-radio service continued to report strong
revenue growth in its fourth quarter. ()
* More than one in six men aged 25 years to 54 years don't
have jobs. It is partly a symptom of a U.S. economy slow to
recover from the worst recession in 75 years and also a chronic
condition that shows how technology and globalization are
transforming jobs faster than many workers can adapt. ()
* Work to expand the Panama Canal has virtually halted, and
the group in charge of construction said the project is on the
"brink of failure" after talks to resolve $1.6 billion in cost
overruns broke down. ()
* Union Pacific and BNSF Railway allege
inadequate repair work led to several derailments in cases that
raise questions about whether repair shops or railroads are
responsible for equipment safety. ()
* Government investigators looking into the cyber attacks on
Neiman Marcus Group LLC and Target Corp
believe the malicious software used in the heists was
specifically tailored to exploit vulnerabilities in each
retailer's checkout systems. ()
* Time Warner Inc broke out financial results for
HBO for the first time on Wednesday, showing that the premium
cable channel is generating far bigger profits than emerging
rival Netflix Inc but HBO's revenue is growing at a
much slower pace. ()
* Ralph Lauren Corp reported a 9.7 percent climb in
its third-quarter profit. The company whose upscale brands
include Polo and Club Monaco has continued to post stronger
sales in recent quarters as consumers in the luxury sector have
proved to be more resilient after the recession. ()
* The ranks of U.S. public companies grew last year for the
first time since the go-go days of the Internet boom, getting a
long-awaited boost from an expanding economy and renewed
investor interest in U.S. stocks. ()
* The arrest of bitcoin advocate Charles Shrem is a blow to
a currency that has been red-hot with users and some investors.
But "2014 will be like the Industrial Revolution for bitcoin,"
he says. ()
* More lenders are introducing fees on checking accounts,
just as consumers and business are pouring record amounts into
the most basic of banking services. ()
* Merck & Co unveiled an unusual plan to collaborate
with three rivals, Pfizer Inc, Amgen Inc and
Incyte Corp to study how Merck's immunotherapy cancer
drug performs in combination with other treatments. ()
* GlaxoSmithKline PLC managed to increase sales
marginally last year despite problems in China, reversing two
years of falling revenue for the U.K.'s largest drug maker. ()
* The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday revived a
sweeping proposal to streamline and speed union-organizing
elections at companies, positioning the agency for a fight with
business groups, which stymied the original 2011 measure in
court on a technicality. ()
* Circassia, a company specializing in treating cat, grass
and dust-mite allergies is planning to float an offering on the
London Stock Exchange, a move that people familiar with the
situation said is aimed at raising 175 million pounds ($285
million), which would rank as one of the biggest U.K. biotech
listings ever. ()
* Akamai Technologies Inc, whose fourth-quarter
earnings rose 18 percent, benefited from increasing demand for
content over the Internet with its network of servers and other
equipment to expedite content delivery. ()
* Yelp Inc said its fourth-quarter loss narrowed as
revenue soared as the Internet company continued to attract more
visitors and added local business accounts. ()