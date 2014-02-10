Feb 10 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Since certain states declined to expand Medicaid, 4.8
million people had fallen into a coverage gap -- they earn too
little to qualify for health-law subsidies to buy private
insurance and yet aren't eligible for benefits under existing
state programs. ()
* PG&E Corp said it will build opaque fences around
critical transmission substations, including at the Metcalf
subsidiary that was heavily damaged by gunmen firing from
outside a chain-link fence last year. ()
* University of Missouri defensive lineman Michael Sam, the
Southeastern Conference's reigning defensive player of the year,
revealed he is gay to multiple media outlets Sunday and could be
the first openly homosexual NFL player if he is drafted in May.
* Influential proxy-advisory firm Institutional Shareholder
Services Inc recommended that Apple Inc shareholders
reject activist investor Carl Icahn's proposal that the iPhone
maker buy back $50 billion of its stock. ()
* Federal and state officials are pushing emergency measures
to get propane to people who need the gas to heat their homes
beset by persistent frigid temperatures. The measures, which
include extending working hours for truckers and ordering a
pipeline company to prioritize shipments to areas with tight
supplies, are meant to alleviate a propane crunch that has sent
prices of the fuel to record highs. ()
* A Food and Drug Administration panel could soon help
determine the fate of billions of dollars in pain drugs such as
Advil and Aleve over the question of which ones pose a greater
cardiac risk. ()
* Barclays Plc and the UK banking regulator have
launched investigations into allegations that information about
thousands of the bank's customers was stolen and sold to
brokers. ()
* AOL Inc Chief Executive Tim Armstrong said on
Saturday that the company would reverse a recent change to its
401(k) retirement plan and apologized for remarks used to
explain the initial change. ()
* DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc is diversifying into
children's books, creating a publishing unit that this year will
issue titles based on such DreamWorks movies as "Kung Fu Panda"
and "Madagascar." ()
* Sprint Corp officials are regrouping to decide
whether trying to acquire smaller rival T-Mobile US Inc
makes sense after antitrust officials expressed strong
sentiments against a deal publicly, people familiar with the
matter said. ()
* Canadian base-metal producer HudBay Minerals Inc
Sunday announced a hostile bid to acquire the 84 percent stake
of Augusta Resource Corp it doesn't already own, for
about $325.6 million in stock to gain access to additional
copper reserves. ()
* Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region will need 12,820 new
airplanes valued at $1.9 trillion over the next 20 years, a
forecast by Boeing Co showed. The region will account for
36 percent of global aircraft deliveries over the next two
decades, with three-fourths of the new planes aimed at boosting
capacity, said Randy Tinseth, Boeing's vice president for
marketing. ()
* Canada's International Forest Products Ltd
agreed Sunday to acquire Tolleson Ilim Lumber Co from Russia's
Ilim Timber Continental SA for $180 million, in a deal that
would make it one of the five largest lumber producers in North
America based on production capacity. ()
* As Argentina struggles to stave off a second debt default
in 13 years, two U.S. hedge funds, Gramercy Funds Management LLC
and Elliott Management Corp, are playing central but opposing
roles in the country's efforts to untangle itself from the
previous crisis. ()
* Most private-equity firms are having to raise funds by
sending executives around the world to drum up interest from
investors after the Volcker rule forced private-equity firms out
from under the wing of banks that once provided them with
funding. ()
* Hybrid Tech Holdings LLC, one of the bidders for control
of failed luxury car maker Fisker Automotive Inc, has hired a
former top Ford Motor Co executive to orchestrate the
restart of operations if it wins. The Chinese company said it
retained Martin Leach to bring Fisker out of mothballed status.