Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Comcast Corp has agreed to buy Time Warner Cable
for $45 billion in stock, in a deal that would combine
the nation's two biggest cable operators. With the proposed
deal, Comcast almost certainly ends an eight-month takeover
battle for TWC waged by Charter Communications Inc and
its biggest shareholder, Liberty Media Corp. ()
* Apple Inc said it has verified that its suppliers
do not use tantalum, a key metal used in electronic components,
secured from sources that use the mineral's sale to provide
funds for violent armed groups in war-torn parts of Africa.()
* Dropbox Inc, the fast-growing online storage company,
plans to name Google Inc executive Dennis Woodside as
its first chief operating officer. Woodside, a Google veteran of
more than 10 years most recently ran the Motorola Mobility
handset unit. ()
* Newly discovered documents had revealed that Google Inc
has imposed strict restrictions on device makers that
want access to its search engine, YouTube or the more than one
million apps in its Play Store. In return, the device makers
must feature other Google apps and set Google search as the
default for users, according to the agreements. ()
* Verizon Wireless is easing into the cellphone market's
price war, cutting rates on some of its data plans by as much as
12.5 percent. Customers now paying $80 a month for a smartphone
plan with 500 megabytes of data can get that same service for
$10 less a month, among other offers. ()
* BNP Paribas SA Thursday announced an unexpected
slump in fourth-quarter profit after it set aside a $1.1 billion
provision against possible penalties for allegedly violating
U.S. laws that restrict financial transactions with countries
under economic sanctions. ()
* On Thursday, cable companies Comcast Corp, Time
Warner Cable Inc and Charter Communications Inc
along with tech giants Google Inc and Microsoft Corp
, are expected to announce a new coalition to bolster
efforts to expand access to WiFi. ()
* Lenovo Group Ltd warned its earnings in the
short-term could be hurt by its acquisition of Google Inc's
Motorola Mobility handset business, even as the Chinese
personal-computer maker reported a 30 percent jump in fiscal
third-quarter net profit. ()
* Merck & Co Inc's effort to sell its portfolio of
well-known consumer brands including Coppertone sunscreen and
Claritin allergy pills is kicking into high gear, with big
consumer and healthcare industry players expected to put in bids
that could top $10 billion. ()
* Avon Products Inc is in advanced talks with
federal authorities to settle a long-running bribery probe that
has dogged the beauty products company for years and could cost
tens of millions of dollars to resolve. ()
* A giant solar-power project officially opening this week
in the California desert is the first of its kind, and may be
among the last, in part because of growing evidence that the
technology it uses is killing birds. The $2.2 billion solar farm
with nearly 350,000 mirrors, each the size of a garage door,
that reflect sunlight onto boilers atop towers, creating steam
that drives power generators. ()
* Firefox, the open-source browser that sparred with
advertisers over tracking Web users, will soon display
advertising. The non-profit Mozilla Foundation, which owns
Firefox, said Wednesday it would sell a small number of ads,
which will appear on new browser tabs for new users. ()
* Apple Inc appears to be scaling back its lofty TV
industry plans. The company is talking to media companies and
pay TV distributors including Time Warner Cable Inc
about launching a revamped Apple-branded TV set-top box in
coming months, according to people familiar with the matter. ()
* Deere & Co, the world's largest seller of farm
machinery, said Wednesday it expects U.S. tax breaks that helped
propel sales of farm equipment in recent years to be reinstated
later this year. ()
* Chinese cosmetics retailer Jumei.com has tapped banks for
an initial public offering in the United States, said people
familiar with the company's plans. The IPO might raise about
$600 million, at a valuation above $3 billion, and is expected
to come later this year. ()
* Total SA was hit by the same mix of declining
refining margins and high exploration costs that have slammed
its European rivals in the fourth quarter, causing its earnings
to slide. ()
* Cisco Systems Inc continues to face sagging
demand for some important products, a problem exacerbated in its
fiscal second quarter by some faulty memory chips. The company
on Wednesday reported a 55 percent drop in income for the
quarter, blaming a $655 million charge to cover the costs of
addressing the memory-chip problem. ()
* Samsung Electronics Co is revamping its push
into the U.S. enterprise and government sector, adding further
pressure to the new leadership at the company that once
dominated that space - BlackBerry Ltd. Samsung recently
won an order for roughly 7,000 smartphones from the U.S. Army
and is close to securing an order for several thousand devices
from the U.S. National Security Agency, according to a person
familiar with the matter. ()
* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is pressing Canada for subsidies
to keep production at a minivan factory in Windsor, Ontario, a
move that underscores the clout global auto makers wield when
bargaining with governments eager for manufacturing jobs. ()
* The chief executive of SoftBank Corp said its
Sprint Corp wireless subsidiary needs to make another
acquisition in the United States if it is to achieve its
ambition of shaking up the country's mobile-phone market. ()
* The Obama administration released voluntary cybersecurity
guidelines for utilities, banks and other crucial industries
Wednesday, framing them as a basic step companies can take to
secure their networks against hackers and other online threats.