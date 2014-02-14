Feb 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Now that Comcast Corp has sealed a deal to buy Time Warner Cable Inc for $45.2 billion in stock, its top executives face a new challenge: clearing formidable regulatory hurdles. The government review is likely to be lengthy and could touch on everything from cable prices to the way web traffic is prioritized. ()

* Americans cut spending last month on a broad swath of retail goods including cars, furniture and clothing, raising fresh doubts about the economy's ability to gain speed this year. ()

* BNP Paribas SA France's largest listed bank, is in talks to settle U.S. investigations of money laundering and sanctions violations in countries including Iran and Cuba, according to people familiar with negotiations. ()

* China's inflation remained tepid in January, but economists said that the country's central bank still has little room to ease monetary policy as concerns over growing debt overshadow slowing economic growth. ()

* Brookstone Inc, known for its wide array of consumer gadgets such as massage chairs and travel electronics, is contemplating a possible bankruptcy-protection filing in the coming weeks as talks advance with potential buyers, people familiar with the matter said. ()

* PepsiCo Inc is throwing a bone to investors after deciding it will keep trying to turn around slumping soft-drink sales instead of taking more drastic action, such as splitting up. ()

* Avon Products Inc said it might need to pay as much as $132 million to settle a federal bribery probe, significantly increasing its estimates for the cost of resolving the yearslong investigation into its past conduct in China and other countries. ()

* Boeing Co is planning new marketing tactics to extend sales of its leading long-range jet for several more years until a new version is ready, the company's top salesman said. ()

* South Korea has addressed U.S. concerns about letting a Chinese telecommunications company develop the country's advanced wireless network by agreeing to route sensitive U.S. and South Korean communications over separate networks, U.S. officials said. ()

* Cabela's Inc, an outdoor-gear retailer, cited a slide in sales of guns and ammunition when it reported Thursday a decline in fourth-quarter sales, excluding newly opened or closed stores. ()