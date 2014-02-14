Feb 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Now that Comcast Corp has sealed a deal to buy
Time Warner Cable Inc for $45.2 billion in stock, its
top executives face a new challenge: clearing formidable
regulatory hurdles. The government review is likely to be
lengthy and could touch on everything from cable prices to the
way web traffic is prioritized. ()
* Americans cut spending last month on a broad swath of
retail goods including cars, furniture and clothing, raising
fresh doubts about the economy's ability to gain speed this
year. ()
* BNP Paribas SA France's largest listed bank, is
in talks to settle U.S. investigations of money laundering and
sanctions violations in countries including Iran and Cuba,
according to people familiar with negotiations. ()
* China's inflation remained tepid in January, but
economists said that the country's central bank still has little
room to ease monetary policy as concerns over growing debt
overshadow slowing economic growth. ()
* Brookstone Inc, known for its wide array of consumer
gadgets such as massage chairs and travel electronics, is
contemplating a possible bankruptcy-protection filing in the
coming weeks as talks advance with potential buyers, people
familiar with the matter said. ()
* PepsiCo Inc is throwing a bone to investors after
deciding it will keep trying to turn around slumping soft-drink
sales instead of taking more drastic action, such as splitting
up. ()
* Avon Products Inc said it might need to pay as
much as $132 million to settle a federal bribery probe,
significantly increasing its estimates for the cost of resolving
the yearslong investigation into its past conduct in China and
other countries. ()
* Boeing Co is planning new marketing tactics to
extend sales of its leading long-range jet for several more
years until a new version is ready, the company's top salesman
said. ()
* South Korea has addressed U.S. concerns about letting a
Chinese telecommunications company develop the country's
advanced wireless network by agreeing to route sensitive U.S.
and South Korean communications over separate networks, U.S.
officials said. ()
* Cabela's Inc, an outdoor-gear retailer, cited a
slide in sales of guns and ammunition when it reported Thursday
a decline in fourth-quarter sales, excluding newly opened or
closed stores. ()