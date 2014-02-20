Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the
* Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund is renewing its campaign to
split up PepsiCo Inc's snacks and beverage businesses.
* Google Inc is considering expanding its
high-speed Internet access and pay-TV services to nine
additional metro areas, many of which are Comcast markets. ()
* A federal court in Utah placed an injunction on Aereo,
giving TV broadcasters their first legal victory over the online
video startup as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to take up the
matter in April. ()
* Gap Inc said it would raise the minimum hourly
rate for U.S. employees to $9 in 2014 and $10 in 2015. ()
* Conversation at the Federal Reserve's most recent policy
meeting turned to something that hasn't been a serious topic for
years: the possibility of interest-rate increases in the near
future. ()
* Hackers gained access to data for more than 300,000 people
who attended or worked at the University of Maryland, the school
said Wednesday. ()
* Construction of new homes tumbled in January, the latest
sign of cooling in the U.S. housing market as much of the
country shivered through a cold and snowy winter. ()
* A Nebraska judge ruled Wednesday the law allowing the
controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline to be built across the
state is unconstitutional, a move that could further delay the
project. ()
* The bankrupt city of Detroit has reached a new settlement
with two banks in a dispute that may have threatened the city's
access to millions of dollars in casino-tax revenue, according
to a city official. ()