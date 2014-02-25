Feb 25 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Activist investor Carl Icahn stepped up his attack on eBay
Inc on Monday, accusing the online retailer of
overlooking conflicts of interest on its board in what amounts
to a broadside against a common practice in Silicon Valley. ()
* Bernard Madoff's longtime secretary took the stand in her
own defense Monday in Manhattan federal court, testifying she
viewed the disgraced financier as her "big brother" and trusted
him so implicitly that she never questioned any of his
instructions. ()
* The chief executives of six major bitcoin exchanges and
businesses pledged a coordinated efforts to assure customers of
the security of their funds in response to mounting concern
about the future of Japan-based exchange Mt. Gox. ()
* The website of embattled bitcoin exchange platform Mt. Gox
was unavailable Tuesday and appeared to have been deleted. ()
* China is projecting fresh increases this year in
steelmaking volume and iron-ore imports, underlining the
sector's cautiously optimistic outlook on the country's economy
as well as the difficulty in retrenching the industry. ()
* Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was on the
run Monday from a new government, which issued an arrest warrant
for him on allegations of ordering the "mass murder" of
protesters on the streets of Kiev last week. ()
* Under pressure from regulators, several auto makers are
preparing to roll out emissions-free cars powered by hydrogen
fuel cells instead of gasoline engines. ()
* Sina Corp is aiming to raise roughly $500 million
in a second-quarter U.S. initial public offering of the
Twitter-like service, according to two people with direct
knowledge of the deal. ()