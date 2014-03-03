March 3 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The U.S. and its European allies vowed Sunday to isolate
Russian President Vladimir Putin and punish his nation's
economy, demanding he withdraw what they called an occupation
force from Ukraine's Crimean region. ()
* Bruce Berkowitz, a prominent mutual-fund investor, sent
letters to the boards of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
late Friday scolding directors for not protecting the
rights of shareholders, upping the ante in his bid to let
investors share in the spoils of the newly profitable
mortgage-finance giants. ()
* Investors rushed into safe-haven assets and cut their
exposure to stocks as an escalating crisis in Ukraine sent a
chill through global markets. ()
* Comcast Corp is near a deal to acquire FreeWheel
Media Inc, a Web-video company for about $320 million, a person
familiar with the matter said. ()
* Pfizer Inc hopes to overcome skepticism that
consumers can appropriately take an over-the-counter version of
cholesterol pill Lipitor without doctor guidance. ()
* The recent loss of nearly a half-billion dollars from a
major bitcoin exchange is forcing U.S. regulators to confront
burgeoning questions about their authority-and responsibility-to
oversee the fledgling virtual currency. ()
* Warren Buffett and his business partner Charles Munger
have long been bullish on the United States, building a
"rock-solid foundation" for Berkshire Hathaway Inc with
calculated bets on the country's economic future. In 2013, those
efforts paid off handsomely for Berkshire shareholders as the
gigantic conglomerate posted record annual profits, aided by a
generous tailwind from the improving U.S. economy. ()
* Mexican police questioned a Citigroup Inc employee
suspected of participating in the alleged theft of $400 million
from the bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* U.S. aviation regulators want cockpit-automation fixes on
nearly 500 Boeing Co 737 planes, seeking to prevent pilot
errors that over the years have caused fatal crashes of several
jet and turboprop airliners. ()