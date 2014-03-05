March 5The following are the top stories in the
* The United States kept up a war of words with Russian
President Vladimir Putin while hoping he will back down over
Ukraine, but there was little evidence Tuesday he would. ()
* Threats by the U.S. and European powers to impose tough
sanctions on Russia over its incursion into Ukraine have run
into a difficult economic reality: the West has as much at stake
as Moscow. ()
* China's leaders kept the growth target for their giant
economy unchanged, but signaled that they are more concerned
than ever about reaching it, giving themselves the option of
letting credit flow freely to keep from falling short. ()
* A federal judge ruled that a record $9.5 billion
environmental-damage award against Chevron Corp was
tainted by the misdeeds of a lawyer leading the lawsuit, giving
the oil giant a boost in its battle against a global effort to
seize its assets. ()
* Pimco is starting to get hit in its own backyard. When the
Orange County pension fund met in November to decide how to put
$100 million in new funds to work in the bond market, members of
the investment committee made a surprising decision: They chose
Swiss fund-management firm GAM Holding AG.()
* Apple Inc named corporate controller Luca Maestri
to be its next chief financial officer, promoting an executive
with a record of shareholder-friendly policies and extensive
international experience. ()
* General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra is
taking charge of the auto maker's response to a mishandled
recall that has escalated into an early test of her ability to
cope with a threat to the company's reputation and its
credibility with federal regulators. ()
* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said it would drop a
controversial request that Canada's government subsidize
retooling of a minivan factory in Windsor, Ontario, and upgrades
for another Canadian plant, and instead will finance the
projects on its own. ()
* RadioShack Corp plans to dramatically cut back its
store count, after a sharp drop in sales over the holidays left
it with a $400 million loss last year. The electronics retailer
said it could close as many as 1,100 U.S. stores - one out of
every four that it operates itself. ()
* BP PLC said Tuesday that it would create a new
business to manage its onshore oil and natural-gas assets in the
United States's lower 48 states. ()