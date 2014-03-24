UPDATE 2-Japan's JFE to raise steel output this fiscal year amid solid domestic demand
* Apple Inc is in talks with Comcast Corp about a streaming-television service that would use an Apple set-top box and try to bypass congestion on the web, people familiar with the matter said. (link.reuters.com/reb87v)
* One of JP Morgan Chase & Co's top China executives is expected to resign amid a continuing probe of the U.S. bank's Asian hiring practices, according to people familiar with the situation. (link.reuters.com/wyb87v)
* U.S. hedge fund RD Legal Capital LLC plans to bet as much as $100 million that it can collect on a court judgment against Iran for a deadly terror attack in Beirut three decades ago, according to marketing documents and people familiar with the matter. (link.reuters.com/vub87v)
* IMS Health Holdings Inc is in the final stages of preparing to launch an initial public stock offering that could value the prescription-data provider at $7 billion, people familiar with the matter said. IMS, owned by private-equity firms TPG, Leonard Green & Partners LP and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, will soon start a road show to pitch investors on its shares, which are expected to begin trading within the next two weeks. (link.reuters.com/tyb87v)
* Major pharmaceutical companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Roche Holding AG and Merck & Co are racing to launch breakthrough drugs in the next 18 months to treat advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. All three companies are working on a potential blockbuster "immunotherapy" drug that would use the body's immune system to fight the cancer. (link.reuters.com/fac87v)
* California's Department of Motor Vehicles is investigating a potential breach of its credit card-processing systems, in what might be the latest in a string of attacks that have highlighted vulnerabilities in how payment data are handled. (link.reuters.com/nac87v)
* Cisco Systems Inc plans to begin offering "cloud" computing service to corporate customers, pledging to spend $1 billion over the next two years to enter a market now led by Amazon.com Inc. (link.reuters.com/qac87v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)
TEL AVIV, April 27 Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly net profit that slightly beat expectations on strong growth in demand for mobile security and threat prevention products.