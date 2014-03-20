March 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Markets rattle after Janet Yellen emerged from her first meeting as Federal Reserve chairwoman with some unsettling signals about the central bank's outlook for short-term interest rates. (r.reuters.com/tuk77v)

* The U.S. Justice Department extracted a record $1.2 billion criminal penalty from Toyota Motor Corp for misleading consumers about safety problems. (r.reuters.com/wuk77v)

* Fedex Corp Chief Executive Fred Smith blamed the lower-than-expected quarterly earnings at a severe winter weather and sloppy shipping practices by e-commerce firms. (r.reuters.com/xuk77v)

* As environmental restrictions and abundant natural gas reduce coal consumption at home, exports have become more important for U.S. mining companies. U.S. coal shipments outside the country in 2014 are expected to surpass 100 million tons for the third year (r.reuters.com/cyk77v)

* After pursuing a spinoff of eBay Inc's PayPal payments unit since January, activist investor Carl Icahn said on Wednesday that he would be satisfied with a 20 percent stake sale of the division to the public. (r.reuters.com/pyk77v)

* Johnson & Johnson is hiring a chief design officer, a new role that reflects the growing importance that design is playing in the development and marketing of products. In recent times, companies like PepsiCo Inc and Philips Electronics have created the position to win customers and drive sales using appealing designs. (r.reuters.com/xyk77v)

* Marketwired, a provider of news releases, signed a deal to stop providing company press releases directly to high-frequency traders. The deal was signed along with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who has stepped up efforts to crack down on abusive practices by high-frequency firms. (r.reuters.com/bam77v)

* U.S. government and Boeing Co experts gave good grades to the design and certification of the company's 787 Dreamliner, though they recommended improvements to supplier oversight. The report was prepared in the wake of two lithium-battery fires that grounded the Chicago plane maker's flagship model for several months last year. (r.reuters.com/cam77v)

* Walgreen Co, the nation's largest pharmacy chain by number of stores, is starting to ask pharmacists to have consultations with patients, not just stay behind the counter. It has remodeled more than 600 of its 8,200 stores nationwide to encourage that new direction. However, a federal agency is probing whether pharmacists working at these remodeled stores are properly safeguarding sensitive patient information. (r.reuters.com/dam77v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)