April 8 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Monday that it would give
banks two years of extra time to conform certain debt holdings
with the Volcker rule, but stopped short of granting an
exception the industry had been seeking. The Fed said banks
would have two additional years to make sure their
collateralized loan obligations do not fall under the rule's ban
on speculative investments. (link.reuters.com/tyr38v)
* Citigroup Inc is warning investors it may miss a key
profitability target after the U.S. Federal Reserve rejected the
bank's capital plan last month, people familiar with the matter
say. (link.reuters.com/syr38v)
* If regulators approve, AT&T Inc customers in Carbon
Hill, Alabama, would eventually have to switch to wireless or
high-speed service. New customers would not be allowed to sign
up for traditional, landline-based service at all, ushering in
one of the biggest technological changes since Alexander Graham
Bell's first telephone. (link.reuters.com/hyr38v)
* A federal judge on Monday gave a boost to the Federal
Trade Commission's push to police corporate cybersecurity,
allowing the agency to move forward with a lawsuit alleging that
Wyndham Worldwide Corp failed to make reasonable efforts
to protect consumer information.
* Mallinckrodt Plc agreed to buy Questcor
Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $5.6 billion in cash and
stock, in the latest sign of consolidation in the specialty
pharmaceuticals business. (link.reuters.com/bas38v)
* IMAX Corp plans to sell a 20 percent stake in its
Chinese business to two China-focused investor groups in an $80
million deal that the big-movie-screen operator hopes will pave
the way for expansion and an eventual public listing. (link.reuters.com/nas38v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)