April 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The top 1 percent of 825,000 individual medical providers accounted for 14 percent of the $77 billion Medicare costs in 2012, according to an analysis of federal data that lays out details of physicians' billings. (link.reuters.com/qyz38v)

* Google Inc is moving boldly to play a larger role in booking hotel rooms - at the risk of offending some of its most important advertisers. Google is adding more photos and reviews to its hotel listings, so they increasingly resemble those of travel search sites such as Priceline Group Inc , Expedia Inc and TripAdvisor Inc. (link.reuters.com/ryz38v)

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc executives have broached the subject of closing its so-called dark-pool trading operation, Sigma X - one of the world's largest private stock-trading venues, in conversations with market participants over the past several months, according to people familiar with the matter. (link.reuters.com/tyz38v)

* As the government pressure on SAC Capital Advisors LP intensified last year, the hedge-fund firm's billionaire founder, Steven A. Cohen, and his top lieutenants issued a consistent message to senior investment managers: "Put your heads down. Let's make money." (link.reuters.com/xyz38v)

* Comcast Corp on Tuesday submitted a lengthy document to federal regulators to justify its $45 billion proposed purchase of Time Warner Cable Inc. But its filing also had the effect of showing the many ways in which the combined entity could use its leverage over both cable lines and programming to pressure competitors. (link.reuters.com/zyz38v)

* Federal auto safety regulators blasted General Motors Co for failing to answer questions about its ignition switch recall, levying a $28,000 fine and warning it could seek stiffer penalties through the federal courts. (link.reuters.com/fab48v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)