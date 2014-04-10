April 10 The following are the top stories in
* For 13 years running, Americans have been drinking less
Coke. Now Diet Coke sales are falling off a cliff. Globally,
sales growth of soda is slowing amid concerns about sugar intake
and obesity. The trends are industry wide, but it is especially
bad news for Coca-Cola Co, a company that derives almost
75 percent of its global sales volume from carbonated soft
* AT&T said on Thursday it is in advanced talks to
bring speeds of up to one gigabit per second to six North
Carolina cities, or about 10 times the current fastest options.
* J.P. Morgan Chase & Co Chairman and Chief
Executive James Dimon acknowledged that a series of legal
headaches in 2013 evolved into "the most painful, difficult and
nerve-wracking experience I have ever dealt with
* Auto lender Ally Financial Inc's initial public
offering priced at the low end of its expected range, raising
some $2.38 billion for the U.S. Treasury Department. The deal
marks the largest U.S.-listed IPO of the year and sharply
reduces the U.S. government's stake in the former General Motors
* Hewlett-Packard Co agreed to pay $108 million to
resolve bribery investigations spanning three countries, in a
case involving bags of cash, jewelry and tours of the Grand
Canyon. U.S. authorities on Wednesday gave a detailed view of
corruption at HP, which pleaded guilty to violating the Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act and agreed to the facts laid out by the
* Greece plans to sell a new bond, and demand appeared
strong among investors ready to look beyond the country's debt
crisis. The country's desire to issue the bond, its first
longer-term debt sale since its international bailout in 2010,
was well known. But details of the planned offering and
indications of healthy investor appetite spurred a rally
* Bank of America Corp agreed to pay at least $772
million to settle allegations it misled customers when marketing
credit-card products promising to protect consumers against
identity theft and job loss. The pact announced Wednesday is the
fifth, and largest, settlement to date in a probe of banks'
* For U.S. energy companies, it has been a simple and
profitable strategy: spin off a piece of the business and secure
a special tax treatment. Now, the IRS is wondering if some firms
are pushing the popular tactic too far. It is conducting an
internal review and taking a temporary break from giving
guidance to companies looking to form or expand master limited
* Mars Inc agreed to buy Iams and other pet-food brands from
Procter & Gamble Co for $2.9 billion, solidifying its
position as the world's biggest pet-food company and effectively
* Popular websites and millions of Internet users scrambled
to update software and change passwords Wednesday, after a
security bug in crucial encryption code was disclosed sooner
than researchers had planned. Facebook Inc and Yahoo
Inc's blogging site Tumblr advised users to change
their passwords because of the so-called Heartbleed bug while
Canada's tax agency shut its filing website as a precaution,
