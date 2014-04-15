April 15 The following are the top stories in
* Jeff Immelt may give up leadership of General Electric Co
sooner than his expected 20-year tenure, as he and fellow
directors re-evaluate the right term for its chief executive,
people familiar with GE's thinking said. (r.reuters.com/xek58v)
* Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Michael Corbat vowed
to find an "industrial-strength" solution to the regulatory
problems dogging the bank. Speaking after Citigroup reported
better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Monday, Corbat
faced more than a dozen questions from analysts on the bank's
recent failure to win regulatory approval to return capital to
shareholders. (r.reuters.com/sak58v)
* Boeing Co said it has reached a partial agreement
on details of a new deal with one of its largest suppliers,
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, though after months of
talks, the two sides have yet to finalize a long-term pact for
key parts of its main commercial jet programs. The proposed
agreement would replace a deal that ran out in 2013 and was then
extended, covering parts such as fuselages produced for Boeing's
best-selling 737 plane. (r.reuters.com/guk58v)
* Google Inc on Monday acquired a maker of
solar-powered drones - a startup that Facebook Inc had
also considered acquiring - as the technology giants battle to
extend their influence and find new users in the far corners of
the earth. Google didn't disclose the purchase price for New
Mexico-based Titan Aerospace, which is developing jet-sized
drones that are intended to fly nonstop for years. (r.reuters.com/wuk58v)
* A fee system that is a major source of revenue for
exchanges and some high-frequency trading firms is coming under
the heightened scrutiny of regulators concerned that market
prices are being distorted, according to top Securities and
Exchange Commission officials. (r.reuters.com/juk58v)
* Some of Twitter Inc's biggest and earliest
backers said they don't intend to sell shares when rules barring
them from doing so expire next month, a vote of confidence in
the young public company, whose shares have tumbled in recent
months. (r.reuters.com/muk58v)
* In the first courtroom appearance by a Samsung
executive during the high-stakes patent case against Apple Inc
, former U.S. mobile division CEO Dale Sohn said the
South Korean firm successfully changed its approach from
marketing its products together with mobile carriers to
promoting its own brand. Sohn said Samsung's gains in the U.S.
smartphone market are the result of a strategy shift begun in
2011, not because it "followed" Apple. (r.reuters.com/tak58v)
* General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra took
new steps on Monday to revamp the auto maker's senior staff as
it copes with the internal and external fallout from recent
massive and troubled safety recalls. GM said its heads of human
resources and communications had left the company Monday. GM
said the two left to pursue "personal interests" and their exits
weren't connected to a nearly decade-long delay in recalling
vehicles. (r.reuters.com/vak58v)
* A federal court has barred Medtronic Inc from
selling its new artificial heart valve to most patients in the
United States, despite finding that the device is "safer" and
has "a lower risk of death" than a competing device. (r.reuters.com/buk58v)
* A federal appeals court struck down part of a
controversial rule requiring publicly traded U.S. companies to
say whether their products contain certain minerals from
war-torn central Africa, citing free-speech concerns. (r.reuters.com/wak58v)
* Mt. Gox founder Mark Karpeles said he would not come to
the United States later this week to answer questions about the
Japanese bitcoin exchange's U.S. bankruptcy case, Mt. Gox
lawyers told a federal judge on Monday. Mt. Gox's bankruptcy
lawyers said that Karpeles is "not willing to travel to the
U.S.," despite an order from Bankruptcy Judge Stacey Jernigan.
(r.reuters.com/nek58v)
* More than 51,500 stockbrokers failed a basic exam needed
to sell securities at least once, according to data that Wall
Street regulators don't disclose to investors, and those who
repeatedly failed have on average worse disciplinary records.
Securities regulators, notified this month of the Journal
analysis, said they would consider giving more information to
investors. (r.reuters.com/rek58v)
