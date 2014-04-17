April 17 The following are the top stories in
* Banks are boosting their lending to businesses, providing
fuel for companies to increase spending on workers and equipment
as the economy improves. The rise is being driven both by banks,
which are loosening their lending standards, and companies,
which are seeking more money, bank executives said.
* A U.S. safety regulator released new documents on
Wednesday showing General Motors Co ordered a more robust
ignition switch before the release of a new Cadillac, stemming
from complaints the engine could turn off while driving when the
ignition was bumped.
* The Federal Reserve's New York office indicated to
Citigroup Inc that the bank would have more time to fix
certain "stress test" planning problems before Fed officials in
Washington last month gave it a failing grade, said people close
to the company.
* Home Depot Inc is putting a lid on new-store
openings and focusing its expansion efforts on e-commerce, which
presents some logistical challenges for a retailer that sells a
lot of bulky materials.
* Amazon.com Inc said it will begin collecting
sales tax in Florida starting next month, affecting as many as
20 million people in the nation's fourth-largest state by
population. The 6 percent sales tax comes as a result of
Amazon's plans to build two new warehouses in the Sunshine
State, in Ruskin and Lakeland, which ring Tampa and are near to
Orlando.
* Sony Corp said Wednesday it will sell its entire
stake in Square Enix Holdings Co, or 8.2 percent of the
video game maker's issued shares, for 15.3 billion yen ($149.60
million).
($1 = 102.2750 Japanese Yen)
