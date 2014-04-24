April 24 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Food and Drug Administration plans Thursday to impose
the first federal regulations on electronic cigarettes,
eventually banning sales of the popular devices to anyone under
18 and requiring makers to gain FDA approval for their products.
(r.reuters.com/ruh78v)
* Regulators are proposing new rules on Internet traffic
that would allow broadband providers to charge companies a
premium for access to their fastest lanes. The Federal
Communications Commission plans to put forth its rules on
Thursday. The proposal marks the FCC's third attempt at
enforcing "net neutrality" - the concept that all Internet
traffic should be treated equally. (r.reuters.com/sah78v)
* Primark, a clothing chain whose formula of fashionable
looks at rock-bottom prices has proved a hit with UK shoppers,
said Wednesday it plans to open its first U.S. store late next
year in the former Boston home of the original Filene's
Department Store. (r.reuters.com/meh78v)
* New cars and trucks-including some of the season's hottest
sellers-are stacked up outside U.S. factories as auto makers and
railroads struggle to overcome delays brought on by winter
weather and the rise of production outside the Midwest. The
logjams have left dealers short of some popular models, such as
the Ford Explorer sport-utility vehicle and Toyota RAV4, ahead
of the biggest months of the year for new-car sales. (r.reuters.com/buh78v)
* Zynga Inc said founder Mark Pincus is giving up
his operating role at the videogame company, one of several
management changes announced along with first-quarter results
that included a 36 percent decline in revenue. Pincus has
decided to give up his role as chief product officer. (r.reuters.com/heh78v)
* Apple Inc in a nod to restive shareholders, added
$30 billion to its stock-buyback plan, raised its dividend about
8 percent and declared an unusually large 7-for-1 stock split
as it reported strong iPhone sales that defied expectations of a
slowdown. (r.reuters.com/vah78v)
* A surge in prices helped drive down sales of newly built
homes in March, the latest indication that the housing market is
struggling to regain traction. Sales of new single-family homes
fell 14.5 percent from February to a seasonally adjusted annual
rate of 384,000, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. That
was the lowest annual rate since last July, though the pace for
January and February was revised higher. (r.reuters.com/weh78v)
* Facebook Inc proved its recent advertising
windfalls were no fluke, nearly tripling profit on a 72 percent
increase in revenue in its first quarter, surpassing Wall Street
expectations. Chief financial officer David Ebersman is stepping
down from the company two years after he orchestrated one of the
largest, and tumultuous, IPOs in history. (r.reuters.com/xah78v)
* Chobani Inc reached a deal for a $750 million investment
from private equity firm TPG, as the maker of Greek yogurt
prepares for a potential initial public offering and expands
into other products such as cooking ingredients and desserts. (r.reuters.com/zah78v)
* A federal bankruptcy watchdog overseeing TelexFree's
Chapter 11 case found compelling evidence of fraud, dishonesty
and gross mismanagement and asked a judge to order the
appointment of a trustee to take control of the company.
TelexFree has been accused of illegally operating a $1 billion
pyramid scheme targeting Brazilian and Dominican immigrants.
Most of the company's leadership and several of its promoters
have been charged with civil fraud by the Securities and
Exchange Commission. (r.reuters.com/rah78v)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)