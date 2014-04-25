April 25 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is working on a plan that could
make its initial public offering the largest in history. The
Chinese e-commerce giant and its bankers are discussing adding
new shares to the deal, a move that would enable the company to
raise funds for itself alongside some of its current investors,
according to people familiar with the deal. No final decision
has been made, but the addition of new Alibaba shares could help
push the IPO beyond $20 billion. (r.reuters.com/keq78v)
* Amazon is testing its own delivery network for
the final leg of a package's journey to consumers, putting it
closer to same-day shipping. Delivering its own packages will
give Amazon, stung by Christmas shipping delays, more control
over the shopping experience. (r.reuters.com/req78v)
* Four big Silicon Valley technology companies - Apple
, Google, Intel and Adobe Systems
, agreed to settle a lawsuit in which 64,000 employees
accused them of conspiring not to recruit each other's workers,
depressing wages. A person close to the defendants said the
settlement price was around $325 million. (r.reuters.com/seq78v)
* GE is in talks to buy the energy operations of
France's Alstom, a move that would help the U.S.
company reduce its reliance on its finance business. GE Chief
Executive Jeff Immelt is under pressure to boost earnings from
areas such as jet engines, medical devices and power plants to
reduce the company's reliance on its finance arm. A deal for the
French engineering company's power-generation and
transmission-grid assets would do that at a stroke. (r.reuters.com/teq78v)
* In one of the last major pending cases stemming from the
financial crisis against an individual, former Bank of America
Corp's finance chief Joe Price has agreed to pay $7.5
million under an agreement with New York State Attorney General
Eric Schneiderman. The move ends a long-running legal battle
over the lender's crisis-era acquisition of Merrill Lynch. (r.reuters.com/weq78v)
* Jack Ma, the co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba, is pouring much of his personal wealth into the
creation of one of Asia's largest philanthropic trusts,
highlighting what many see as the dawn of a new era of giving
among China's freshly minted billionaires. (r.reuters.com/fuq78v)
* Scott Price, the chief executive of Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
Asia division, who presided over the region as it
dropped plans to open retail stores in India and contended with
authorities in China over food-safety fines, is stepping down
from his role to take an international strategy position at the
company's Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters. (r.reuters.com/zuq78v)
* KKR & Co plans to allow its investors to sell
portions of their stakes in buyout funds through a private
market run by Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, thought to be the
first time pieces of these exclusive vehicles have been traded
this way in the United States. (r.reuters.com/raq78v)
* A Los Angeles federal judge Thursday sentenced former KPMG
LLP partner Scott London to 14 months in prison for insider
trading. London pleaded guilty last year to an insider-trading
scheme, admitting that he passed sensitive information to a
friend about KPMG clients, including Herbalife Ltd and
Skechers USA Inc. (r.reuters.com/wyq78v)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)