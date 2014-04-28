April 28 The following are the top stories in
* Pfizer Inc plans to pursue a bid for AstraZeneca
Plc, eyeing a tie-up that would create a roughly $300
billion pharmaceutical giant and fuel an already booming year
for merger-and-acquisition activity, particularly in health
care. (r.reuters.com/qez78v)
* Siemens AG barged in on Alstom's plans to sell
its energy assets to General Electric Co, proposing a
counter offer that would forge a global behemoth while keeping a
symbol of French industry rooted in Europe. (r.reuters.com/rez78v)
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's IPO-ALIB.N Taobao is one of
the world's largest shopping sites, with 7 million sellers
offering 800 million items. But ahead of Alibaba's high-profile
IPO in the United States, critics say it needs to address the
problem of rampant counterfeit goods. (r.reuters.com/sez78v)
* Hedge-fund company Och-Ziff Capital Management Group
helped finance controversial African oil and mining
deals, a trail of corporate documents shows, and now faces
scrutiny from U.S. authorities. Och-Ziff disclosed in a March
filing that the Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice
Department are investigating investments by some of its funds
"in a number of companies in Africa" under the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act and related laws. (r.reuters.com/wez78v)
* As regulators tighten rules on the U.S. swaps market,
large American banks are maneuvering to take some of the
business overseas. Banks including Bank of America Corp,
Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan
Chase and Morgan Stanley are changing the terms
of some swap agreements made by their offshore units so they
don't get caught by U.S. regulations, according to people with
knowledge of the situation. (r.reuters.com/zez78v)
* In Ben van Beurden's first four months as chief executive
of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the oil company has issued
its first profit warning in a decade, halted major projects in
Louisiana and Alaska, and moved to sell unprofitable U.S. shale
properties. Shell reports earnings on Wednesday, and investors
expect to gain clarity on how the 31-year Shell veteran plans to
boost profit when costs are high and oil and gas are harder than
ever to find. (r.reuters.com/cuz78v)
* As states stretching from Massachusetts to Maine thaw out
from bitter cold, questions linger about why New England hasn't
benefited from the energy boom in the nearby Marcellus Shale.
The short answer is not enough pipelines. And the reason is an
impasse between pipeline operators and power plants over how to
pay for new capacity. (r.reuters.com/zyz78v)
* A newly discovered security hole in Microsoft Corp's
Internet Explorer - the default Web browser for many
users - could be particularly troubling for those still running
Windows XP. Microsoft on Sunday warned about a flaw affecting
versions 6 through 11 of its flagship browser. The coding flaw
would allow hackers to have the same level of access on a
network computer as the official user, Microsoft said, which is
a best-case scenario for intruders. (r.reuters.com/fuz78v)
* A federal judge is slated to review this week how ready
the city of Detroit is to hold a vote for more than 100,000
creditors considering a debt-cutting plan in the nation's
largest municipal bankruptcy. A U.S. Bankruptcy Judge is
scheduled to hold a hearing Monday to consider final approval of
the plan's disclosure statement, a detailed explanation of
Detroit's troubled financial past leading to an estimated $18
billion in long-term obligations. (r.reuters.com/huz78v)
