April 29 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The U.S. and Europe imposed sanctions on a slate of new
Russian government officials and business entities in an effort
to pressure President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian allies to
cease their military activity in eastern Ukraine. (r.reuters.com/dek88v)
* Nokia on Tuesday named mobile-network veteran
Rajeev Suri as its next chief executive and said it would
distribute an approximately 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion)
special dividend and initiate a share-repurchase program in an
effort to return to investment grade. The financial moves come
as a result the sale of the company's handset unit to Microsoft
Corp. (r.reuters.com/bek88v)
* Pfizer Inc's nearly $100 billion offer to buy
British rival AstraZeneca Plc, if accepted, would allow
the pharmaceutical giant to move its official headquarters
overseas, saving the company that started 165 years ago on a
Brooklyn, New York, street corner billions in taxes over the
next decade. (r.reuters.com/hek88v)
* An apparent communications blunder inside Bank of America
Corp forced the lender to shelve a plan to buy back
shares and boost its dividend for the first time since 2008,
another setback for Chief Executive Brian Moynihan's efforts to
escape the long shadow of the financial crisis. (r.reuters.com/rek88v)
* Energy Future Holdings Corp, the Texas utility at the
center of the biggest private-equity buyout ever, was preparing
to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as soon as Tuesday
morning, after reaching a restructuring deal with creditors. The
utility, formerly TXU Corp, was racing to forge a restructuring
deal and file for bankruptcy before a grace period on skipped
debt payments expired later this week and put the company in
default. (r.reuters.com/tek88v)
* The weather phenomenon known as El Niño is poised to
return, a development that threatens to drive up prices for food
and other staples. El Niño has a reputation for triggering sharp
run-ups for prices in markets as diverse as nickel, coffee and
soybeans, and commodities investors, traders and analysts are
bracing for impact. (r.reuters.com/zek88v)
* Toyota Motor Corp will receive $40 million from
Texas to consolidate several far-flung units in a new
headquarters in the state as the company looks to cut costs and
combine its North American sales, manufacturing and financial
locations. (r.reuters.com/wek88v)
* Lawyers for creditors involved in two proposed
class-action lawsuits against Mt. Gox have reached an agreement
to support a group of U.S. investors' bid to revive the bankrupt
bitcoin exchange, an agreement that would give the creditors a
16.5 percent stake in the prospective future company. (r.reuters.com/duk88v)
* Lawmakers pressing Securities and Exchange Commission
Chairman Mary Jo White to address worries about rapid-fire
trading aren't likely to hear detailed plans for immediate
action when she testifies Tuesday on Capitol Hill. (r.reuters.com/huk88v)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)