May 2 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be carrying a clear
message from Germany's business lobby when she meets President
Barack Obama at the White House to discuss the Ukraine crisis:
No more sanctions on Russia. (r.reuters.com/qaj98v)
* Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca have resumed
talks about a trans-Atlantic merger of the two drug giants,
after Pfizer sweetened the terms of an earlier takeover offer
for its British rival. (r.reuters.com/jaj98v)
* Retirement investors are putting more money into stocks
than they have since markets were slammed by the financial
crisis six years ago. Meanwhile, large investors such as pension
funds, banks and insurance companies are showing less appetite
for risk. Demand for shares of newly public companies has
weakened, and utilities, considered safe when economic growth
isn't robust, are the best-performing group this year. (r.reuters.com/vej98v)
* As Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
squabble in court over who copied whose phone
features, the companies' grip over the smartphone industry is
slipping. The two companies account for nearly all smartphone
hardware profits. But they are losing market share to Chinese
rivals with lower-priced phones, particularly in developing
nations. (r.reuters.com/hej98v)
* Mark Fields is set to take over as chief executive of Ford
Motor Co on July 1, and he'll face very different set of
challenges than those the current boss, Alan Mulally, has
tackled over the last eight years. (r.reuters.com/xej98v)
* The New York Stock Exchange agreed to settle allegations
it broke rules designed to protect investors, the second such
pact in less than two years as the top U.S. securities regulator
tries to ratchet up the policing of stock markets. The Big
Board, along with affiliated exchanges and a broker, agreed to
pay $4.5 million to settle civil charges by the Securities and
Exchange Commission that they "repeatedly" broke their own rules
or failed to submit rules governing certain activities to the
regulator. (r.reuters.com/jej98v)
* J. Crew is developing a new store format aimed at
budget-conscious shoppers underscoring the difficulty apparel
retailers have had in boosting sales without help from
discounts. The new format is called J. Crew Mercantile and will
feature merchandise and prices closer to what shoppers would
find at J. Crew Factory, the retailer's outlet stores, than what
is available in its full-line stores. (r.reuters.com/rej98v)
* Exxon Mobil Corp is pushing ahead with its plans
to drill in Russia's Arctic seas - its biggest opportunity to
discover untapped deposits of oil and gas - even though
deteriorating relations between Moscow and Washington have
increased the risks. (r.reuters.com/tej98v)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)