May 16 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Five years after the financial crisis ended, soft growth
in Europe, a stop-and-start U.S. recovery and waning momentum in
China have policy makers groping for what to do next. (r.reuters.com/byf49v)
* In a move that has sharply divided technology giants over
how to keep the Internet open, the FCC voted Thursday to advance
rules that would let broadband providers charge companies for
preferential handling of web traffic. (r.reuters.com/zef49v)
* Billionaire investors Warren Buffett, Daniel Loeb and John
Paulson made a connection on Verizon Communications, as
their firms separately picked up stakes in the
telecommunications firm amid a wave of deal-making in the
sector. (r.reuters.com/duf49v)
* Pinterest said it raised a $200 million investment that
values it at $5 billion, making it one of the most valuable
venture-capital backed startups in the world. (r.reuters.com/guf49v)
* General Motors recalled another 2.7 million
vehicles to fix a variety of defects, and said it will take a
$200 million charge against second-quarter earnings to cover the
repair costs. (r.reuters.com/huf49v)
* Credit Suisse has tentatively agreed to pay
almost $2.5 billion to the Justice Department and banking
regulators and is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges
to settle a probe into how the firm allegedly helped Americans
evade taxes. The deal, which would mark an escalation in the
U.S. crackdown on financial firms, could be announced early next
week. (r.reuters.com/juf49v)
* Credit raters are split over a new type of bond-and proud
of it. In a recent, and rare, bout of partisanship, ratings
firms are taking sides on whether a new type of bond represents
a safe bet or a slightly risky one. The discord, the firms say,
shows that the industry is responding to critics who have said
that raters in the past have too often spoken in unison and
lacked a diversity of opinions. (r.reuters.com/puf49v)
* Blackstone Group, the world's largest private-equity firm
on Thursday agreed to pay $1.7 billion in cash to Deutsche Bank
AG for the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, a 3,000-room
hotel and casino on the Strip that ran into big financial
trouble during the downturn. (r.reuters.com/ruf49v)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)