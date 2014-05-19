May 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* AT&T Inc agreed to acquire DirecTV for $49 billion, a deal that would make it a major player in pay television and increase its clout with media companies at a time when video consumption is moving online. (r.reuters.com/jen49v)

* Citigroup Inc last year quietly ousted two top executives at its Banamex USA unit after regulators raised concerns about that bank's oversight of money transfers across the U.S.-Mexico border, according to people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/men49v)

* Deutsche Bank AG plans to sell 8 billion euros ($10.96 billion) of new shares in a bid to quell concerns about its capital buffers in a challenging business and regulatory environment. (r.reuters.com/ten49v)

* Pfizer Inc said it made a final offer for AstraZeneca PLC valued at about $120 billion, after the British pharmaceutical company rebuffed its latest effort to enter takeover talks. New York-based Pfizer said its new offer increases the cash component of the proposed deal to 45 percent of the total price and values AstraZeneca shares at 55 pounds each. (r.reuters.com/cun49v)

* Google Inc is in talks about a possible acquisition of Twitch, a fast-growing, live-video-streaming service, according to two people familiar with the matter. The talks are at an early stage, and a deal is not imminent, the people said.