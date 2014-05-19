BRIEF-State bank Q1 adjusted earnings $0.18/shr
* State bank corp. Earnings double yoy to $1.43 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in 1q17; non-performing assets decline to lowest levels since 2007
* AT&T Inc agreed to acquire DirecTV for $49 billion, a deal that would make it a major player in pay television and increase its clout with media companies at a time when video consumption is moving online. (r.reuters.com/jen49v)
* Citigroup Inc last year quietly ousted two top executives at its Banamex USA unit after regulators raised concerns about that bank's oversight of money transfers across the U.S.-Mexico border, according to people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/men49v)
* Deutsche Bank AG plans to sell 8 billion euros ($10.96 billion) of new shares in a bid to quell concerns about its capital buffers in a challenging business and regulatory environment. (r.reuters.com/ten49v)
* Pfizer Inc said it made a final offer for AstraZeneca PLC valued at about $120 billion, after the British pharmaceutical company rebuffed its latest effort to enter takeover talks. New York-based Pfizer said its new offer increases the cash component of the proposed deal to 45 percent of the total price and values AstraZeneca shares at 55 pounds each. (r.reuters.com/cun49v)
* Google Inc is in talks about a possible acquisition of Twitch, a fast-growing, live-video-streaming service, according to two people familiar with the matter. The talks are at an early stage, and a deal is not imminent, the people said. (r.reuters.com/mun49v) ($1 = 0.7297 Euros) ($1 = 0.5942 British Pounds) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)
* Tompkins financial corporation reports record first quarter earnings