May 20 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Credit Suisse Group AG became the first
financial institution in more than a decade to plead guilty to a
crime Monday when the Swiss bank admitted it conspired to aid
tax evasion and agreed to pay $2.6 billion to settle a
long-running probe by the U.S. Justice Department.(r.reuters.com/kut49v)
* Federal prosecutors in New York on Monday announced
charges against the creators of software called Blackshades that
hackers around the world allegedly used to hijack hundreds of
thousands of computers, allowing them to spy on victims through
computer webcams and steal financial information. (r.reuters.com/nut49v)
* U.K.-based defense products maker Cobham PLC has
reached a deal to buy Aeroflex Holding Corp, according
to people familiar with the matter. Cobham has agreed to pay
$10.50 a share in cash, said the people, or about $900 million.
The price represents a 26 percent premium to where Aeroflex's
shares closed on Monday. (r.reuters.com/put49v)
* Activist investor William Ackman sent an open letter
Monday to Allergan Inc's board, claiming that the group
failed in its duties when it rejected an unsolicited takeover
bid from fellow pharmaceutical company Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc. (r.reuters.com/rut49v)
* Cisco Systems Inc unveiled two special-purpose
desktop computers for videoconferencing, along with a new
service enabling users of different devices and services to
connect for online meetings. (r.reuters.com/sut49v)
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is asking customers not
to bring guns into stores after gun-rights activists carried
rifles in one of its restaurants, making it the latest big
consumer name to be drawn into the debate over firearms. (r.reuters.com/vut49v)
* Billionaire Donald Bren's Irvine Co has reached a deal to
buy a 60-story Chicago tower for $850 million in what would be
the city's highest price ever paid a square foot for an office
building. (r.reuters.com/wut49v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)