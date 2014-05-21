May 21 The following are the top stories in the
* As a year-long U.S. tax-evasion case dragged on in recent
months, board members at Credit Suisse Group AG
considered actions that likely would have cost Brady Doug his
job as chief executive, according to people familiar with the
deliberations. (r.reuters.com/vec59v)
* Stymied in Washington on their minimum-wage push, low-wage
workers are now pressing for U.S. companies to raise wages
voluntarily. Fast-food workers have held rallies asking for
hourly pay starting at $15. (r.reuters.com/wec59v)
* General Motors Co's costs for repairing faulty
vehicles hit $1.7 billion on Tuesday after the auto maker added
another 2.4 million cars, sport-utility vehicles and pickup
trucks to this year's list of recent safety recalls. (r.reuters.com/zec59v)
* Simon & Schuster has agreed to make available more than
10,000 older titles to nascent e-book subscription businesses
Oyster and Scribed, making it the second major book publisher to
test consumer interest in Netflix Inc -like reading
services. (r.reuters.com/buc59v)
* French Economics Minister Arnaud Montebourg said Tuesday
that General Electric Co should change its $17 billion
offer for the power-equipment division of French engineering
group Alstom SA describing the current bid as
"unacceptable." (r.reuters.com/guc59v)
* Yahoo Inc is looking to bolster its web-video
technology with another acquisition. The internet portal is
close to finalizing an acquisition of video-streaming startup
RayV Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/huc59v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)