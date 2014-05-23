May 23 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hewlett-Packard Co is cutting thousands more jobs,
as efforts to revitalize the company have sputtered amid a
rapidly changing technology landscape. The company said Thursday
it would cut an additional 11,000 to 16,000 jobs on top of
34,000 positions it previously said would be eliminated as part
of a multi-year restructuring plan. (r.reuters.com/tar59v)
* Investors defied a technology-market slump to send shares
of Chinese online retailer JD.com Inc as much as 20
percent higher after its initial public offering Thursday in New
York. The shares opened trading at $21.75, and rose as high as
$22.80 in early trading. The shares closed their first day at
$20.90, a gain of 10 percent.(r.reuters.com/ber59v)
* Cox Communications Inc became the biggest U.S.
cable operator to commit to rolling out a gigabit-speed
broadband offering to all its residential customers, starting
this year, the latest sign that the push for ultra-fast
broadband speeds sparked by Google is gaining traction
throughout the industry. (r.reuters.com/der59v)
* Google Inc is developing a new, cutting-edge
tablet as it continues to experiment with advanced vision
capabilities for mobile devices. The company plans to produce
about 4,000 of the prototype tablets beginning next month,
according to people briefed on the company's plans. (r.reuters.com/ger59v)
* One of AstraZeneca Plc's biggest shareholders,
BlackRock Inc, has urged the British pharma giant's
board to eventually re-engage in talks with Pfizer Inc
over a possible deal, but backed its rejection of Pfizer's offer
this week, according to people familiar with the situation. (r.reuters.com/jer59v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)