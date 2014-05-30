BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* Tyson Foods Inc unleashed a $6.1 billion bid for Hillshire Brands Co, the maker of Jimmy Dean sausage and Ball Park hot dogs, setting up a heavyweight battle with Brazilian rival JBS SA for one of the juiciest remaining assets in the meat industry. (r.reuters.com/vyc79v)
* Former Microsoft Corp chief Steve Ballmer is first in line to buy the L.A. Clippers with a $2 billion bid for the team, according to people familiar with the process, an offer that would triple the record for an NBA franchise. (r.reuters.com/xyc79v)
* KPMG LLP is going long on the market for hedge-fund services. The New York accounting firm on Thursday agreed to buy Rothstein Kass, a New Jersey firm that caters to hedge funds and other alternative investment firms. Buying Rothstein Kass would make KPMG the largest auditor of hedge funds based on client numbers. (r.reuters.com/bad79v)
* Ford Motor Co on Thursday added to the year's massive surge in auto-safety recalls, calling back 1.38 million vehicles in North America for repairs, some of which it previously had ruled out requiring a change. (r.reuters.com/fad79v)
* Twitter Inc's senior vice president of engineering, Christopher Fry, is stepping down effective Thursday. Fry will keep an advisory role at Twitter, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No reason was given for the move. (r.reuters.com/gad79v)
* The U.S. has added about 650,000 factory jobs since their numbers rebounded after the recession, putting manufacturing workers at 12.1 million and reversing a long decline in such jobs. But uneven growth has created regional disparities in the nation's overall economic recovery. (r.reuters.com/had79v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017