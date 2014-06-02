June 2 The following are the top stories in the
* The Environmental Protection Agency will propose a draft
rule on Monday seeking a 30 percent reduction in carbon dioxide
emissions by 2030 from existing power plants based on emission
levels from 2005, according to two people who have been briefed
on the rule.
* News of the insider-trading probe of investor Carl Icahn,
golfer Phil Mickelson and sports bettor William "Billy" Walters
has derailed government efforts to secretly deploy wiretaps,
which have been key components of many successful
insider-trading cases. Criminal and civil investigators are
examining whether Icahn tipped Walters about his plans relating
to stocks of several companies, including Clorox Co,
according to people briefed on the probe.
* Hillshire Brands Co Chief Executive Sean Connolly
is weighing escalating bids from two of the world's biggest meat
companies Tyson Foods Inc and Pilgrim's Pride Corp
, a unit of Brazilian meat giant JBS SA.
Tyson's $6.1 billion offer - topping Pilgrim's offer of $5.5
billion - values the Chicago-based company at 35 percent above
its share price before the bids.
* On Friday Time Inc will become a stand-alone
public company as its spinoff from Time Warner Inc is
completed. It is going out on its own at a brutal time for print
media, as advertisers have shifted spending to online media.
Time Inc's ad revenue fell 6 percent between 2011 and 2013,
while circulation revenue fell 11 percent, bringing total
revenue down 8.8 percent to $3.35 billion.
* Google Inc plans to spend more than $1 billion
on a fleet of satellites to extend Internet access to unwired
regions of the globe, people familiar with the project said.
Details remain in flux, but the project will start with 180
small, high-capacity satellites orbiting the earth at lower
altitudes than traditional satellites.
* Apple will announce iBeacon plans, its latest
product to carry the 'i' prefix, at the Worldwide Developers
Conference in San Francisco. Apple's iBeacon allows apps to
locate a user within a few inches, so that a phone can direct a
driver to the nearest open spot in a parking garage or the
shortest hot-dog line in a crowded stadium.
* Online music-streaming companies like Sweden's Spotify AB
and France's Deezer Inc said in interviews they remain committed
to investing for growth instead of pursuing immediate profits,
an indication they have no plans to change course after Apple's
blockbuster acquisition of Beats.
* Forstmann Little & Co sold 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide
Inc on Friday to a group of investors, the last step
in the more than two-year process of winding down the pioneering
buyout firm. A small group of Forstmann Little employees and a
Washington, DC, lawyer have been selling the firm's holdings
since the November 2011 death of co-founder Theodore Forstmann.
(r.reuters.com/xum79v)
* The Federal Trade Commission on Friday granted antitrust
clearance to the planned tie-up of suit sellers Men's Wearhouse
Inc and Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc, saying the
deal is unlikely to harm consumers.
* The U.S. has grown more attractive as a destination for
foreign investment, while Russia and some other emerging markets
have faded, according to a survey by A.T. Kearney, a
Chicago-based management-consulting firm.
* The debate over who deserves to profit from work that
originated at a law firm that collapsed comes to a head on
Wednesday when New York's highest court will hear arguments in
cases stemming from the bankruptcies of Coudert Brothers LLP,
which went under in 2005, and Thelen LLP, which closed in 2008.
(r.reuters.com/hym79v)
