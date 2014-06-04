June 4 The following are the top stories in the
* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is readying
new guidelines for firms that advise shareholders on corporate
ballots, amid complaints by corporations that such advisers have
too much influence. The SEC guidance is expected to press proxy
advisers to better disclose potential conflicts of interest and
may also seek to reduce investor reliance on their advice when
voting in company elections. (r.reuters.com/neb89v)
* European regulators, anxious about potentially massive
U.S. penalties against BNP Paribas SA and other
continental banks, are scrambling to determine whether they
could pose a threat to the financial health of major lenders,
according to regulatory and industry officials. (r.reuters.com/sab89v)
* The Manhattan district attorney's office is investigating
whether a former technology executive stole computer code from a
high-profile trading firm and used it to benefit a rival,
according to people briefed on the probe. Code-theft cases have
proliferated as global banks and sophisticated trading firms
seek to protect the technology that drives their operations. (r.reuters.com/tab89v)
* Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co said on Wednesday it
will acquire Alabama-based Protective Life Corp for $70
per share in cash, valuing the company at about $5.7 billion.
The deal is the largest purchase of a foreign company by a
Japanese life insurer. (r.reuters.com/vab89v)
* The European Central Bank is ready to act against very low
inflation after months of delay, amid mounting evidence that
weak prices are undermining the euro zone's recovery from its
debt crisis. Tuesday's report showing inflation in the
18-country region softened to 0.5 percent last month - a
four-year low - underscored the challenge facing the ECB as it
prepares for a policy-setting meeting Thursday. (r.reuters.com/xab89v)
* Chinese search company Baidu Inc is selling a
benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated bond, according to a
term sheet seen by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Baidu
could raise about $1 billion with the bond sale, according to a
person familiar with the matter, but the exact size will depend
on market demand. (r.reuters.com/mab89v)
* Moody's lowered its baseline credit and local
currency ratings for Citigroup Inc's Mexican banking unit
Banamex on Tuesday. The ratings agency also warned that
Banamex's stand-alone bank financial-strength rating could be
next as the institution slogs through investigations into bad
loans it extended to Mexican oil-services provider Oceanografia.
(r.reuters.com/beb89v)
* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lost a bid to combine
more than a dozen state lawsuits filed in the aftermath of the
financial crisis, with a U.S. federal judge ruling that the
cases be dealt with separately in the state courts. (r.reuters.com/ceb89v)
* A federal insider-trading investigation could complicate a
potentially large deal being negotiated by activist investor
Carl Icahn, according to a person familiar with the matter. It
is unclear which company is involved in the negotiations or
whether the veteran financier would be forced to jettison the
deal. (r.reuters.com/geb89v)
