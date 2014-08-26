Aug 26 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc chairman and CEO Warren
Buffett is helping finance Burger King Worldwide Inc's
takeover of Canadian coffee-and-doughnut chain Tim Hortons Inc
, according to people familiar with the matter, in a
surprise twist that thrusts the billionaire into a debate over
U.S. taxes. (on.wsj.com/1vIpQae)
* The Pentagon is preparing to send surveillance aircraft,
including drones, into Syrian airspace to gather intelligence on
Islamist targets, laying the groundwork for a possible expansion
of the limited U.S. military air campaign beyond Iraq.(on.wsj.com/VLdxNW)
* America's shale boom has raised hopes of a revival in U.S.
manufacturing, in part fueled by cheaper energy. But U.S.
factories still are losing ground to rivals in Asia and Europe.
(on.wsj.com/1zvGfzk)
* Amazon.com Inc said on Monday that it has agreed
to buy live-streaming gaming network Twitch Interactive Inc for
about $970 million in cash.(on.wsj.com/1lsYepk)
* A federal judge ruled against a new law in Hawaii curbing
genetically modified crops, handing a victory to seed and
chemical companies in a battle over modern agricultural
techniques. (on.wsj.com/YVUcvp)
* Amid the strongest market for commercial trucks in eight
years, U.S. sales of natural-gas powered haulers are just
inching ahead, slowed by premium prices, limited infrastructure
and more efficient diesels. (on.wsj.com/1wuwYLv)
* Some of the largest financial institutions in the US say
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc needs to set aside $12.14 billion
to settle claims over certain soured mortgage loans, more than
double what the failed investment bank has currently set aside
for the dispute. (on.wsj.com/1mKRnCB)
* A group of hedge funds that hold 1.3 billion euros ($1.72
billion) of Argentine government bonds has filed a suit against
Bank of New York Mellon seeking to gain access to
interest payments they are owed. (on.wsj.com/1tDN5SG)
(1 US dollar = 0.7575 euro)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)